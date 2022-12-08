ASSOCIANU and Karma Fields tap Grammy-nominated KAH-LO for seductive new single ‘IT GIRL’

Dance music collective Associanu and their producer/collaborator Karma Fields today join forces with the forever fierce Kah-Lo for an instant classic in "It Girl," out now via Sweat It Out.

Locked and loaded with a slick, bold bass line, this triple threat means business as they bring their ability to craft infectious records to the floor. Alongside Kah-Lo’s iconic vocal swag, Associanu and Karma Fields flaunt their production prowess with carefully orchestrated chords alongside tumbling bells. Alluring and intoxicating as ever, Kah-Lo mystifies anyone in reach with her velvet tones and attitude steeped in steez. A record that inspires a raw sense of confidence in everyone, there will be no option but to surrender to the groove and lose yourself on the dance floor.

Since breaking onto the scene with hit records "Fake ID" and "Rinse & Repeat"in collaboration with Riton, Kah-Lo has dominated dance floors around the globe with her effortless rhythm and absorbing lyricism. Now boasting over 270 million streams across her catalogue and a GRAMMY nomination for "Rinse & Repeat", the Nigerian-born, New York based artist is non-stop carving out her niche with sonic versatility.

Collaborating with the likes of Idris Elba, Diplo, Selena Gomez and The Knocks, she is not short of any major industry cred either. 2021 saw Kah-Lo release her long anticipated solo project that brought a culmination of her influences together for a kinetic five track EP titled The Arrival. This year, serving up even more heat with the single "Drag Me Out" and featuring on Billen Ted’s "People Ain’t Dancing," she continues to remain a prominent voice with her infectious tone and confident sentiments. Unmistakably herself every time she jumps on the mic, the world always needs more Kah-Lo on the dance floor.

Associanu is an amorphous, LA-based art and dance music collective revolving around Karma Fields' remarkable production talents. The group is a product of locking in a Swedish pop star, two American music producers, a fashion producer, and a Kiwi creative director in a house for a year. With an open-ended membership policy, Associanu is honored to name the likes of Tove Lo, Samuel Luria, Jesse Selchow, Charlie Twaddle, and, of course, Karma Fields, as a part of its braintrust. Making heavy sounds in the worlds of house and techno, the project is all about fun and not taking anything too seriously.

The only thing they promise is that you will dance. A lot. Associanu released their debut single "This Is A Song About Dancing" in late 2021 on the seminal electronic label, FFRR, which was soon followed up in June of 2022 with their latest single "Don’t Forget To Breathe." The collective has already garnered support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1, Diplo’s Revolution, triple j and George FM. With nods from industry heavyweights such as Diplo, Tiesto, Eats Everything, Claptone, Pete Tong, Ben Böhmer, SOFI TUKKER, and Vintage Culture, to name a few, the sky’s the limit for Associanu.

Beginning in 2016 with a full length album (New Age | Dark Age), paired with a continuous full album music video, Karma Fields solidified himself as an audio/visual dance music project that

stood out from the rest.

Created by producer Tim Nelson, Karma Fields utilises strong monochromatic themes, AI generated visuals and dark thematic music. Having collaborated with well respected musicians such as Tove Lo, Talib Kweli, Juliette Lewis, Little Boots and Kah-Lo, as well as world renowned visual artists Raven Kwok and Cao Yu Xi, Karma Fields uniquely explores all edges of electronic music in studio setting as well as live. Across his works he has amassed over 100 million streams along with several Billboard Dance charting singles and albums, firmly cementing himself in the electronic scene as a talented producer and songwriter.

‘It Girl’ by Associanu, Karma Fields & Kah-Lo is out now via Sweat It Out.