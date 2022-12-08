RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Dec 2022 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

ASSOCIANU and Karma Fields tap Grammy-nominated KAH-LO for seductive new single ‘IT GIRL’

Dance music collective Associanu and their producer/collaborator Karma Fields today join forces with the forever fierce Kah-Lo for an instant classic in "It Girl," out now via Sweat It Out.

Locked and loaded with a slick, bold bass line, this triple threat means business as they bring their ability to craft infectious records to the floor. Alongside Kah-Lo’s iconic vocal swag, Associanu and Karma Fields flaunt their production prowess with carefully orchestrated chords alongside tumbling bells. Alluring and intoxicating as ever, Kah-Lo mystifies anyone in reach with her velvet tones and attitude steeped in steez. A record that inspires a raw sense of confidence in everyone, there will be no option but to surrender to the groove and lose yourself on the dance floor. 

Since breaking onto the scene with hit records "Fake ID" and "Rinse & Repeat"in collaboration with Riton, Kah-Lo has dominated dance floors around the globe with her effortless rhythm and absorbing lyricism. Now boasting over 270 million streams across her catalogue and a GRAMMY nomination for "Rinse & Repeat", the Nigerian-born, New York based artist is non-stop carving out her niche with sonic versatility.

Collaborating with the likes of Idris Elba, Diplo, Selena Gomez and The Knocks, she is not short of any major industry cred either. 2021 saw Kah-Lo release her long anticipated solo project that brought a culmination of her influences together for a kinetic five track EP titled The Arrival. This year, serving up even more heat with the single "Drag Me Out" and featuring on Billen Ted’s "People Ain’t Dancing," she continues to remain a prominent voice with her infectious tone and confident sentiments. Unmistakably herself every time she jumps on the mic, the world always needs more Kah-Lo on the dance floor.

Associanu is an amorphous, LA-based art and dance music collective revolving around Karma Fields' remarkable production talents. The group is a product of locking in a Swedish pop star, two American music producers, a fashion producer, and a Kiwi creative director in a house for a year. With an open-ended membership policy, Associanu is honored to name the likes of Tove Lo, Samuel Luria, Jesse Selchow, Charlie Twaddle, and, of course, Karma Fields, as a part of its braintrust. Making heavy sounds in the worlds of house and techno, the project is all about fun and not taking anything too seriously.

The only thing they promise is that you will dance. A lot. Associanu released their debut single "This Is A Song About Dancing" in late 2021 on the seminal electronic label, FFRR, which was soon followed up in June of 2022 with their latest single "Don’t Forget To Breathe." The collective has already garnered support from the likes of BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1, Diplo’s Revolution, triple j and George FM. With nods from industry heavyweights such as Diplo, Tiesto, Eats Everything, Claptone, Pete Tong, Ben Böhmer, SOFI TUKKER, and Vintage Culture, to name a few, the sky’s the limit for Associanu.

Beginning in 2016 with a full length album (New Age | Dark Age), paired with a continuous full album music video, Karma Fields solidified himself as an audio/visual dance music project that
stood out from the rest.

Created by producer Tim Nelson, Karma Fields utilises strong monochromatic themes, AI generated visuals and dark thematic music. Having collaborated with well respected musicians such as Tove Lo, Talib Kweli, Juliette Lewis, Little Boots and Kah-Lo, as well as world renowned visual artists Raven Kwok and Cao Yu Xi, Karma Fields uniquely explores all edges of electronic music in studio setting as well as live. Across his works he has amassed over 100 million streams along with several Billboard Dance charting singles and albums, firmly cementing himself in the electronic scene as a talented producer and songwriter. 

‘It Girl’ by Associanu, Karma Fields & Kah-Lo is out now via Sweat It Out.

Tags
Diplo Selena Gomez music
Related news
 | 08 Dec 2022

WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such brilliant actors with open arms.

read more
 | 08 Dec 2022

The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true.

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

AIRBEAT ONE announces line up so far

Boris Brejcha, Brennan Heart, Claptone, Headhunterz, Paul van Dyk, Scooter, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet and many more - The electronic mega-festival announces the first 25 acts for 2023

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

Roop Ghuman's song Maekhana combines elements of old school hip hop, Spanish Marichi trumpets and ghazal style lyrics makes it a must listen

MUMBAI: After releasing some popular tracks like Koi Hall, Shaami Mildi, Saare Chann Te Tare and more popular Punjabi music artist RoopGhuman released histrack Maekhana. The track boasts a very well shot music video which was released on the same day. Hailing from the heartlands of Punjab, Roop G

read more
 | 07 Dec 2022

'Khwahishon Ke Moti' is a slow burn love ballad, a collusion of rooted music: Dhaval Kothari on his new song

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming

MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more

Apple introduces Apple Music Sing

MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Khwahishon Ke Moti' is a slow burn love ballad, a collusion of rooted music: Dhaval Kothari on his new song

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari’s “Khwahishon Ke Moti ”, Is a Seamless blend of rich music for this wedding season. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of...read more

2
Roop Ghuman's song Maekhana combines elements of old school hip hop, Spanish Marichi trumpets and ghazal style lyrics makes it a must listen

MUMBAI: After releasing some popular tracks like Koi Hall, Shaami Mildi, Saare Chann Te Tare and more popular Punjabi music artist RoopGhuman ...read more

3
The Iconic Fusion Group, ‘Shakti’, is back! Commemorating their 50th Anniversary, the Indo-Jazz fusion band is all set for a World Tour in 2023

MUMBAI: The buzz is evident, and a long-cherished dream of fans is finally coming true. Yes, the internationally renowned Indo-jazz fusion...read more

4
WHAT! Kashika Kapoor Had Bagged Her First Project With T-series Along With Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary for Dil Pe Zakhm Song, Just At The Age of 18

MUMBAI: Every year, many gifted actors come into the industry with dreams of becoming a big star. And Bollywood industry has always opened such...read more

5
They say everything is fair in love; is betrayal too? questions Seerat Kapoor as her song 'Jaa Ne Jaa' is released from her debut film Maarrich

MUMBAI: The audience's excitement has only grown since hearing that Seerat Kapoor will make her big Bollywood debut with Maarrich. The creators have...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games