Perform on Karaoke or with a band like a pro and win over any audience with Artium Academy's uniquely designed course

MUMBAI: We all have a singer in us. While fame favours some, others continue to sing in the shower, use an app, or join a Karaoke club to let out steam and have a blast with like-minded people. However, if you don’t want to make a fool of yourself when you’re handed the mic for a singing session with a group of friends, online music school Artium Academy has the specially designed course to transform you into a pro!

Karaoke singing has become a social movement of sorts, because everyone can sing, and human nature is such that the soul thrives on praise. Keeping this in mind, India’s leading voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan, who has trained contestants of several leading music and reality shows across the world transforming ordinary singers to singers-par excellence, has designed the new course.

The course is ideal for anyone and everyone who want to sharpen their skills and woo their family, friends or even a group of strangers by belting out hits or classics from K. J. Yesudas, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra to Sid Sriram and Jonita Gandhi.

The Karaoke and Stage Skills Course will train students across all age groups on voice modulation, voice throw, voice theory, voice activation, breath control, how to reach the high notes, sync with the beat, understand the intention of the lyrics, master the details, harkats, sangatis, etc. From capturing the crowd with peppy numbers or soulful melodies to cracking the classical songs, the course will help the learner find his potential and niche. The fee to enroll for the Course is INR 12,000.

The12 weekly online sessions will be taken by specially trained teachers who are also accomplished performers. To be eligible, the applicant must have the ability to broadly pick up a simple song from a recording. In the first session, the teacher will assess the learner and set individual goals, and with every session, learners will pick up a new nuance to build their tool kit, acquire confidence to be able to perform perfectly, impactfully, expressively and professionally at the end of 12 weeks.

The course is also convenient for online learners as it allows the trainee to schedule the session as per their choice, making learning easy, fun and comfortable.

“Singers of all categories and age groups are always quite stunned when they go through my voice training programs and transform magically from a weak, unimpressive, error prone singer to a pro in a matter of weeks. If I have been able to create this magic repeatedly across the world for decades now, it's purely due to the voice technology developed by Frederick Husler which is based on an understanding of the nature of the physical instrument and its relationship with mind and emotion! It's always a marvel for me to see people transform, a sheer joy to witness their happiness and a duty to share this magic with as many people as I can. I greatly value this opportunity from Artium to create this course and bring these techniques and insights to all those who crave and deserve to sing better and better,” said Ananth Vaidyanathan, Chief of Pedagogy, Artium Academy.

“The idea behind this course stemmed from the demand we see every day at the academy from singing enthusiasts who simply love to karaoke and want to excel at it. This unique exemplary course enables them to make their aspirations come true in a fun, creative and engaging manner. We look forward to giving the world many fabulous Karaoke pros!” said Ashish Joshi and Vivek Raicha, Co-Founders, Artium Academy.

To enroll, visit: https://artiumacademy.com/