News |  07 Dec 2022 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

AIRBEAT ONE announces line up so far

MUMBAI: A brilliant 20th anniversary of the AIRBEAT ONE Festival with 300 of the best DJs and acts is coming up from July 12 to 16, 2023. The four-day open air event at the airfield in Neustadt-Glewe in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania bears the motto "Edition Home - Germany" and will be a bombastic setting for a groundbreaking event production. The AIRBEAT ONE has long since become a global player and plays as an event worldwide at the very top. Now the makers of the festival announce the first 25 acts for next year and they already are awesome!

The "Mainstage" every year is the epochal showpiece of the AIRBEAT ONE Festival. With gigantic dimensions of up to 180 meters wide and 50 meters high, it is the absolute eye-catcher, elaborately designed with absolute attention to detail. The biggest DJs and acts on the planet play here. True to the motto "Edition Home", however, the first blockbusters come from Germany: Boris Brejcha, Neelix, Paul van Dyk, and Scooter. However, the AIRBEAT ONE Mainstage has always been a meeting point for the top 10 from the renowned DJ Mag Top100 Ranking and so representatives from them may not be missing in the line-up so far: Steve Aoki and Timmy Trumpet!

