Pawni Pandey and Abhilekh Lal's Azaazdiyaan promises to tug your heart strings

MUMBAI: Singer Pawni Pandey who’s discography boasts of chart busters like Laila Main Laila, Sweety Tera Drama and Akdi Pakdi among others, has just released her new single ‘Azaadiyaan’ with Abhilekh Lal . Interestingly though, Pawni has donned the hat of a lyricist this time round while the track has been sung and composed by Abhilekh Lal.

The soulful track follows a person who is lost, broken and has lost all hope. He craves to break free from life’s pains, false promises and hopes and his address to the almighty is what forms the crux of this beautiful song.

Previously, Pawni has penned most of her singles including Khaari Khaari, Nazdeekiyan, Humraah, Meherbaan and Khumaar among others under her label Blue Karma Music. Commenting on ‘Azaadiyaan’, Pawni says, “As an artist and a label, we have always tried to push the envelope via our tracks. Abhilekh and I are extremely pleased with the way the track has shaped up and the initial response has been very encouraging. ‘Azaadiyaan’ as a track is relatable to all as we all have, at some point, experienced such emotions and that is what i believe works for the song. We truly hope people enjoy the song as much as we did, creating it” she signs off.