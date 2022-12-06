''Dr. Sagar has a massive potential, which must be explored by filmmakers.'', says singer Shardha Sinha

MUMBAI: Music is the essence of life. Everything that has rhythm has music. It has a soothing sound that combines melodies and harmonies, and the lyricist's job is to make you feel things in sync with the music. Dr. Sagar's lyrics are highly adored and appreciated by singers, actors, and filmmakers in the Bollywood industry. His expressions of emotions through his lyrics are out of the ordinary. As a lyricist in the Bollywood music business, Dr. Sagar has written several wonderful songs. Shardha Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, collaborated with Dr. Sagar on the Maharani 2 series and sang the lyrics that he wrote.

The Padma Bhushan awardee Shardha Sinha praises Dr. Sagar for penning those wonderful lyrics for Maharani 2 and says, "Music and lyrics are the souls of Bollywood films. If you are planning to watch Maharani-2, a web series on Sonyliv, you will experience the soul of real 'Bihar' through the hard-hitting lyrics of Dr. Sagar. His poetry is so intense, satirical, accurate yet funny, and graceful. His mastery of colloquial 'Bhojpuri' with fine subtlety will mesmerize you and keep you captured in nostalgia. I am so glad that 'Bhojpuri Poetry' now has a responsible poet like Dr. Sagar, who has such knowledge and command over the language. He has massive potential, which must be explored by filmmakers."

Since Dr. Sagar has been in the industry for a decade, he has given us numerous hit songs that won't stop us from shaking our legs. We're excited to see what more he has stored for us.

On the work front, Dr. Sagar’s name is on the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon and the LallanTop song. Dr. Sagar has worked with Sunidhi Chauhan on the Chhath Pooja song. Recently, he wrote a title song for "Khakee: the Bihar Chapter". He wrote songs for the new, upcoming web series "The Flames." Of all the songs he wrote, the one that got him the most love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba," which starred the celebrity Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has already crossed over 10 million views in a year. He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.