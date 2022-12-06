Bella's song 'Tu Tera Dekh' is an reflection of his unwavering hard work!

MUMBAI: Bella, formerly known as M Zee Bella - one of the country's finest hip-hop artists right now, brings to you yet another mind-blowing track titled ‘Tu Tera Dekh’ with Found Out Records. The song talks about his hard work and struggles and how he has reached a place all on his own.
Tu Tera Dekh simplifies Emcee Bella's years of hard work and wants his critics to mind their own business and leave his music and his success for him to enjoy. As the song does not divert or point out on anyone nor is a hollow attempt to glorify his success but a statement of Bella's uphill battle of oneself. In the music video, Bella portrays his struggles and how he has made his own path in the industry.
From making his songs to doing all the backend work his hard work has finally paid off and he is where he should be. The graphs shown are one of Bella's less-known sides, which is his grandiose, brazen, and magnificent hideaway where he enjoys his knowledge and music. Bella needs no one but himself. In reality, the youthful emcee appears to be searching for his rival in the rap industry and is eager to eliminate it. Additionally, Bella pokes fun at his detractors and those who search for negativity in his lyrics. He sees himself on fire without emotion, and Bella goes one step further and indicates an egotistical rebirth of himself.
Inspired at a young age by his mother’s poetry in the Himalayas of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, the Emcee, Lyricist and Composer is a one-man show and has influenced India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene like no other. Produced and written by Bella himself, the 24-year-old musician opens up about his fare and share of hard work and defeat and surpassed each hurdle with charm.
MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more
MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first ever BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards last yearead more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated disread more
MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Emploread more
MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winner Falu Shah aka Falu is going to be playing her first India tour since she made history by receiving the prestigious...read more
MUMBAI: India-wide release, 6th December 2022: Stories of sustainability, revelry and festive fervour came alive last weekend as India’s greenest...read more
MUMBAI: We all have a singer in us. While fame favours some, others continue to sing in the shower, use an app, or join a Karaoke club to let out...read more
MUMBAI: It is rightly said that music is the strongest form of magic. Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content...read more
MUMBAI: 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival made its much-anticipated debut in Jakarta with an impressive line-up of headliners...read more