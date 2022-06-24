For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jun 2022 18:28

WILLOW releases new single "<maybe> it's my fault"

MUMBAI: Today, WILLOW has released her new single, “<maybe> it’s my fault” along with a performance music video directed by Dana Trippe. The song follows WILLOW’s explosive 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

WILLOW on “<maybe> it’s my fault”:

“It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose. ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’ explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process ALL of our feelings without shame.”

This year, WILLOW released a series of single collaborations including her recent feature with Yungblud - “Memories” and her industrial metal track with Siiickbrain, “Purge.” She also featured on Camila Cabello’s single “psychofreak” which they performed together on Saturday Night Live in April. Machine Gun Kelly and WILLOW also teamed up for his hit single, “emo girl, feat. WILLOW.” The two are hitting the road together on a summer tour that includes dates in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and more. WILLOW is also set to play Lollapalooza in Chicago, Reading & Leeds in the UK, and more festivals this summer. All dates below.

The new music is the follow up to WILLOW’s 2021 album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, which showcased her pop-punk debut and featured heavy hitters such as Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more. Since its release, l.i.f.E has amassed 400 million global streams. WILLOW was nominated for “Best New Alternative Artist” at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year.

The album features the Gold-certified single, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l feat. Travis Barker,” which was a top 5 record at Alternative radio, netting over 300 million global streams to date. “Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far,” said The New Yorker. “The album is the first to maximize her talents, externalizing the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence.”

“Meet Me At Our Spot", a fan favorite during Willow’s sold-out fall headlining tour, also rose to #21 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and #12 on the Pop radio chart. With over 1 Billion global streams to date, the track is certified Gold in multiple markets, and marks Willow's second Top 20 single on the OCC UK singles chart this year, reaching #10. The live performance video has also reached 97M M views to date.

TOUR DATES:

7/9 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center *

7/11 -| Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena (Footprint Center) *

7/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

7/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ T Mobile Arena *

7/16 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

7/19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

7/21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

7/25 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

7/27 - Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *

7/28 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

8/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

8/4 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 - Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

* with Machine Gun Kelly

