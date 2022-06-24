The 10th Planet Marathi Mirchi Music Awards celebrates the glory of the Marathi music industry

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently hosted the 10th edition of the Planet Marathi Mirchi Music Awards to celebrate the finest talents in the Marathi music industry. This prestigious platform, co-powered by Manikchand Oxyrich, was graced by the presence of eminent artists like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Girija Oak and Uttara Kelkar, among others, putting forth an event fueled with glamour, fun and rich music. The much-awaited show will be telecasted on Sunday, 26th June 2022 at 12 pm on Colors Marathi.

The evening was hosted by popular actors Sumeet Raghavanand Kshitish Date, whose witty sense of humor and charm keptthe audiences entertained throughout. Mirchi put together a spectacular show with energy-packed performances by Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni and Sachit Patil, among others. The event also witnessed a riveting act on women empowerment by actress Sankruti Balgude. That’s not all! For the first time-ever Indian lyricist and playback singer, Swanand Kirkire, was seen singing Hindi and Marathi songs at a Marathi award show. Furthermore, Neha Rajpal, Anjali Marathe and Yogita Godbole presented a heartfelt tribute to Late Lata Mangeshkar Ji. The audience also got nostalgic as SachinPilgaonkar and Ashok Saraf recalled memories from the goldendays of their careers.

Mirchi saw a stellar lineup with prominent artists from the Marathi music and entertainment industry. Popular actors and musicians like Megha Dhade, Anuja Sathe, Pushkar Shrotri, Saurabh Saathe, Sonali Khare and industry stalwarts including Hariharan Ashok Patki, Shridhar Phadke and Kishori Shahane, among others, attended the year’s biggest event for the music fraternity.

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “Over the past two decades, Mirchi has become synonymous to best-in-class music and entertainment provider. A key driving force in bringing music to the audiences in every nook of the country, we’ve continued to cherish, celebrate and applaud the exceptional talent in this industry through our annual property -Mirchi Music Awards. Taking the legacy forward, with the 10thedition of MMA Marathi, we hosted a high-spirited, melodic evening, full of enthralling performances and much-deserving felicitations. Like we always say, ‘Music ko Mirchi ka Salaam’.”

The awards honored musical talent across various technical and non-technical categories like album of the year, upcoming lyricist of the year, recording and mixing, male and female vocalist of the year, music composer of the year, and outstanding contribution to Marathi music, among others. Legendary playback singer Uttara Kelkar was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for her long and distinguished career in the Marathi industry.

Tune in to Colors Marathi on 26th June 2022 at 12 PM to catch this musical extravaganza live!

Taking away the Mirchi Music Awards in this 10th edition amongst the various categories were the following artists-

1. Album of the year - Dhurala

2. Male Vocalist of The Year - Abhay Jodhpurkar for Kona Maga Bhir Bhirata Hey Mana Pakharu (Movie: Preetam)

3. Female Vocalist of the Year - Aanandi Joshi for Kaakana Kinkin (Movie: Dhurala)

4. Music Composer of the Year - Rahul Ranade for JAGADEESHA DARSHAN DESHIL KA (Movie: Kaanbhat)

5. Lyricist of the Year - Guru Thakur for Kona Maga Bhir Bhirata Hey Mana Pakharu (Movie: Preetam)

6. Golden Era - Suvasini (1961)

7. Outstanding contribution to Marathi music - Percussionist Deepak Borkar

8. Programmer and arranger of the year - AV Prafullachandrafor Kaakana Kinkin (Movie: Dhurala)

9. Song of the year - Kona Maga Bhir Bhirata Hey Mana Pakharu (Movie: Preetam)

10. Song recording and mixing of the year – SiddharthMahadevan & Soumil for Mann Fakiraa (Movie: Mann Fakiraa)

11. Upcoming female vocalist of the year - Shubhangi Kedarfor Manacha Pakharu (Movie: Darling)

12. Upcoming lyricist of the year - Sanjay Sathe for He Assa Pahila (Movie: Kesari – Saffron)

13. Upcoming male vocalist of the year - Shree Gurunath Shree for Chak Dhum (Movie: Peter)

14. Upcoming music composer of the year - Ashok Kamblefor Jagude Hi Preet (Movie: Ibhrat)

15. Listener’s Choice Album of the year - Prawaas

16. Listener’s Choice Song of the year - Keliwali (Movie:Pandu)

