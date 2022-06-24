London, ON-based Blu Bones signs deal with S!NG INC. NFT Market Place

MUMBAI: The stage is set for more Canadian artists releasing NFTs in Web 3, and classic rockers Blu Bones remain front and centre with their recent partnerships with both S!NG Market and Lemmon Entertainment! The new single and video, “Summertime in Europe (LIVE at Canadian Music Week),” is available now as an NFT.

The crypto-cred is longstanding for the London, Ontario-based band that just marked their 26-year anniversary; they were the first Canadian artists to release a single and video via NFT in Spring 2021.

With Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida as CPO and EVP, S!NG Market is the music-only NFT marketplace for fans to buy, collect, and listen to exclusive music and add-ons from their favourite artists - before it’s available anywhere else.

“Artists can’t afford to not pay attention to Web 3,” Maida says of the burgeoning digital frontier — and Blu Bones agree.

“We are elated to be part of such a brand new, exciting, and cutting-edge platform,” Blu Bones lead singer Gord Prior shares. “I have no doubt that the S!NG platform is the future of music delivery, and is going to be a massive game-changer for artists across Canada and all over the world.

“Blu Bones are very grateful to Raine and the entire S!NG team for bringing us into the family,” he adds.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Blu Bones as one of our new artists,” S!NG Inc. co-founder and CEO Geoff Osler says.

Lemmon Entertainment are also on-hand to expand artist opportunities into new digital realms, thanks to their recent partnership with S!NG Inc. “Both S!NG Inc. and Lemmon Entertainment embody an artist-first approach,” says Lemmon Entertainment CEO Jessica Lemmon. “We have come together to void the gap between traditional industry practices and new avenues of providing entertainment - including Lemmon Stage, an International emerging artist discovery platform.”

The Internet has played a distinct role in Blu Bones’ resurgence on the scene as of late, Prior recently revealed. “It became time to address the endless emails and social media tags we received from fans ‘begging’ us to either get back together, or record something new… Most of us never thought of reuniting or doing anything new musically after all these years, but the Internet reconnected us with fans and friends from all over the world; the timing is perfect for everyone.”

Blu Bones’ “Summertime in Europe (LIVE at Canadian Music Week)” is available now — exclusively as an NFT via S!NG Market. Offered for only $1.00 USD, the NFT bundle includes the full video of the song, MP3, and WAV file. The song and video can only be found on S!NG Market and will not be available on any other platforms for three months.