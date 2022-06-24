For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Jun 2022 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

London, ON-based Blu Bones signs deal with S!NG INC. NFT Market Place

MUMBAI: The stage is set for more Canadian artists releasing NFTs in Web 3, and classic rockers Blu Bones remain front and centre with their recent partnerships with both S!NG Market and Lemmon Entertainment! The new single and video, “Summertime in Europe (LIVE at Canadian Music Week),” is available now as an NFT.

The crypto-cred is longstanding for the London, Ontario-based band that just marked their 26-year anniversary; they were the first Canadian artists to release a single and video via NFT in Spring 2021.

With Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida as CPO and EVP, S!NG Market is the music-only NFT marketplace for fans to buy, collect, and listen to exclusive music and add-ons from their favourite artists - before it’s available anywhere else.

“Artists can’t afford to not pay attention to Web 3,” Maida says of the burgeoning digital frontier — and Blu Bones agree.

“We are elated to be part of such a brand new, exciting, and cutting-edge platform,” Blu Bones lead singer Gord Prior shares. “I have no doubt that the S!NG platform is the future of music delivery, and is going to be a massive game-changer for artists across Canada and all over the world.

“Blu Bones are very grateful to Raine and the entire S!NG team for bringing us into the family,” he adds.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Blu Bones as one of our new artists,” S!NG Inc. co-founder and CEO Geoff Osler says.

Lemmon Entertainment are also on-hand to expand artist opportunities into new digital realms, thanks to their recent partnership with S!NG Inc. “Both S!NG Inc. and Lemmon Entertainment embody an artist-first approach,” says Lemmon Entertainment CEO Jessica Lemmon. “We have come together to void the gap between traditional industry practices and new avenues of providing entertainment - including Lemmon Stage, an International emerging artist discovery platform.”

The Internet has played a distinct role in Blu Bones’ resurgence on the scene as of late, Prior recently revealed. “It became time to address the endless emails and social media tags we received from fans ‘begging’ us to either get back together, or record something new… Most of us never thought of reuniting or doing anything new musically after all these years, but the Internet reconnected us with fans and friends from all over the world; the timing is perfect for everyone.”

Blu Bones’ “Summertime in Europe (LIVE at Canadian Music Week)” is available now — exclusively as an NFT via S!NG Market. Offered for only $1.00 USD, the NFT bundle includes the full video of the song, MP3, and WAV file. The song and video can only be found on S!NG Market and will not be available on any other platforms for three months.

Tags
NFT Marketplace Singer music
Related news
 | 24 Jun 2022

KiDi’s global viral hit “Touch It” goes platinum in India

MUMBAI: Ghanaian superstar KiDi’s global viral hit “Touch It” (Empire/Lynx Entertainment/Made In East New York) – an Afrobeats infused high-life anthem – has just hit PLATINUM status in India.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Dayglow reveals vibrant new track and video "Then It All Goes Away", announces new album

MUMBAI: Dayglow is returning with another excellent, life-affirming new album, 'People In Motion', set for release on October 7th via AWAL.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ debuts in top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 129 MILLION streams in the first week

MUMBAI: Today, critically lauded artist Joji is celebrating his highest chart debut to date for his newly-released single “Glimpse of Us.” The song debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career milestone for Joji.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Yas Island and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi host a Mega FAM with Indian travel agents for the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Miral and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) partnered to host 45 Indian leisure and MICE travel agents on a four-day familiarization trip to Abu Dhabi.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Roposo’s ‘Music All Day Live’, a unique celebration on World Music Day, brought fans close to their favorite artists with diverse live, interactive music experiences

MUMBAI: Roposo, a leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, celebrated World Music Day this year with a virtual, live music event – Music All Day Live (MAD Live).

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
KiDi’s global viral hit “Touch It” goes platinum in India

MUMBAI: Ghanaian superstar KiDi’s global viral hit “Touch It” (Empire/Lynx Entertainment/Made In East New York) – an Afrobeats infused high-life...read more

2
Yas Island and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi host a Mega FAM with Indian travel agents for the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA)

MUMBAI: Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Miral and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi...read more

3
London, ON-based Blu Bones signs deal with S!NG INC. NFT Market Place

MUMBAI: The stage is set for more Canadian artists releasing NFTs in Web 3, and classic rockers Blu Bones remain front and centre with their recent...read more

4
Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ debuts in top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 129 MILLION streams in the first week

MUMBAI: Today, critically lauded artist Joji is celebrating his highest chart debut to date for his newly-released single “Glimpse of Us.” The song...read more

5
Popular Hip-hop rapper ‘KING’ reveals the mystery around his name

MUMBAI: In the recent past, we all have grooved to the soothing beats and warm lyrics of ‘Tu Aake Dekhle,’ but ever wondered why its singer Arpan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games