News |  24 Jun 2022 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Joji’s ‘Glimpse of Us’ debuts in top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 129 MILLION streams in the first week

MUMBAI: Today, critically lauded artist Joji is celebrating his highest chart debut to date for his newly-released single “Glimpse of Us.” The song debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career milestone for Joji. “Glimpse of Us” was also the #1 song on the Spotify Global Chart last week, in addition to being the #1 song on the Spotify U.S. Chart. The song also topped the Spotify local charts in 13 other countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

“Glimpse of Us” is the first top ten song for Joji’s acclaimed label, 88rising, in addition to the music collective’s first #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Charts. 88rising was founded by Sean Miyashiro in 2015, and began releasing music by Joji in 2017 under the leadership of Head of Artist Development Ollie Zhang and General Manager Anders Borge. Joji’s most recent album Nectar, released in September 2020, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Joji has three prior entries on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Sanctuary” (No. 80, June 2019), “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” (No. 69, November 2019) and “Run” (No. 68, February 2020).

The good news for Joji continues, with his full U.S. tour selling out within minutes when it went on sale this past Friday, June 16. The tour sold over 90,000 tickets throughout the country. Joji will also be making appearances at a number of festivals this year, including Day N Vegas, III Points, HARD Summer, and a special DJ set (as Yebi Labs) at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival by 88rising, taking place August 20-21 in Pasadena, CA.

Anchored by one of the most commanding choruses Joji has ever written and sung, “Glimpse of Us” is at once new but familiar, showcasing Joji’s incredible vocal range and melancholic delivery. A music video for the track, directed by Dan Streit (Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Diplo), offers a sharp contrast to the elegiac ballad with a docu-style edit that has to be seen to be believed.
WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE

The Japan-born singer and producer Joji is one of the world's most enthralling artists with over 7 billion streams to date. Joji's sophomore album, Nectar, debuted at #1 on Spotify's inaugural US Weekly Top 50 Albums chart, #1 on Billboard's Independent albums chart, and #3 on the Billboard 200. Nectar debuted at #1 in Australia and in the top 10 in New Zealand, Canada, UK, and Norway. Joji’s hit song “Run” has been RIAA-certified Gold, and he made his national television debut on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020.

