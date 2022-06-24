Dayglow reveals vibrant new track and video "Then It All Goes Away", announces new album

MUMBAI: Dayglow is returning with another excellent, life-affirming new album, 'People In Motion', set for release on October 7th via AWAL. Across the 10-track record that is once again conceptualized, written, played, and produced by Sloan Struble—are delightfully pure, hyper-melodic manifestations of Sloan's desire to steer clear of conflict or drama and offer someone something to love. In an era of music when most songs take a team of co-writers and producers to create, Dayglow’s music remains uniquely Sloan’s - crafted solely by him.

“Then It All Goes Away” is the exuberant first single and is already a live favourite. Sloan harmonizes over catchy claps and the cowbell even gets a moment. "I started writing the bassline during my morning coffee and I finished the full composition by the end of the day. It felt so fresh and natural to write,I was just having fun honestly. It felt like a year's worth of unconscious ideas all came to the front of my brain at once and just spilled out. I was really just thinking of my fans the whole time making it and imagining: how can I make a Dayglow song that feels so familiar, yet feels like a brand new experience entirely? "

"I want everything I create to continue to get better and expand in imagination holistically, from songwriting to concept to production to video. I feel like I'm at a place now as an artist where I know my fans, I know myself, and I know what I want to do with this gift I've been given-my vision is now clear and I'm seeing full color," Sloan adds.

But 'People in Motion' isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. There is a depth to Dayglow here, a real sense that Sloan has faced obstacles of his own and chosen to stand atop them. “I make music because I love making it,” shared Sloan. “I just love recording and producing.” That is the inarguable takeaway of 'People in Motion', a record about finding something you love and singing about it out loud.

Since Dayglow burst onto the scene, Sloan Struble has toured the globe—selling out his North American headline tour, a slew of UK/EU dates, and has graced festival stages including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. He has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as the iconic Austin City Limits on PBS, a highlight for the Austin native.

Fans around the world haven’t just come out for the shows but they’ve listened and streamed and streamed, more than a billion times in fact. His debut hit “Can I Call You Tonight”, from his debut record 'Fuzzybrain', not only went Platinum but was also 2020’s biggest independent Alternative Hit. Its official video has become a favourite on YouTube, sparking a wave of fan-made spin offs and exceeded over 91 million views. Dayglow’s sophomore album 'Harmony House' did not disappoint either–with its hard-won and palpable sincerity, it garnered wide acclaim from the likes of Billboard, NPR, Ones to Watch, The Talkhouse, and NME.

Steadily building his fanbase in Asia, his Top 15 Streaming markets include India, Indonesia and Singapore.