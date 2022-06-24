For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jun 2022 19:25 |  By RnMTeam

Connectel’s Forensic Division becomes India’s First & Only private forensic science laboratory to get Accredited by NABL

MUMBAI: Connectel, an Indian compliance driven forensic investigation services organization specializing in digital forensics, document examination, and crime scene investigations, is the first and only laboratory in the country to acquire an accreditation with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standards in testing by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of Quality Council of India.

Connectel’s Forensic Division currently has accreditation for forensic testing in digital, physical documents, handwriting, signature, translations, transcriptions and crime scene investigations. The future expansion plans include services such as DNA testing, serology, toxicology, ballistics, and chemicals to make it a complete holistic lab to cater to all kinds of forensic investigations.

Leading Connectel from the front is entrepreneur Priyanka Agrawal, who has 25+ years of work experience. Priding itself on values such as quality, credibility, impartiality and fixed timelines in releasing test reports, Connectel is guided by the directorship of Priyanka Agrawal and Rajendra Kumar Agrawal.

“We are proud to have been of assistance to our clients in the most secure and confidential way. With fast response and test report times as our USP, we have future plans to expand our operations to more areas within forensics to make it a holistic operation involving all facets of investigation,” says Priyanka Agrawal, Director, Connectel, who holds MBA & LLB degree, and intends to start doing research work for her PhD in Criminology soon.

The forensic team at Connectel, dominated by Female Forensic Experts, has expertise in doing digital forensics, handwriting examination, signature examination, photograph verification, fingerprint examination and questioned documents examination on legal documents, translation and examination of counterfeit currency. The digital forensics covers data recovery, malware analysis, CDR analysis, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, forensics in mobile, computer and CCTV as well as audio/video verification. Connectel also provides services including crime scene reconstruction, photography, and collection and packaging of evidence.

