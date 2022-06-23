'Replay is about my past relationship', says Nagaland singer-songwriter Kino

MUMBAI: Budding singer-songwriter from Nagaland Kino dropped his first single “Replay”, a very soothing and soulful song in collaboration with WYRD and Ratri featuring YouTuber/singer Eva Jamir and content creator Tokepu, directed and filmed by Kohdijing.

Excited about the release Kino shared, “Replay is about my past relationship.”. The whole song was played in just two Chords. “I found the title even before I wrote the song. I played those two Chords to Ratri and she came up with the hook. We then recorded and sent it to the rapper to let him construct his part”.

The singer revealed that “it was a crazy experience” shooting his first music video. A very challenging week shoot as everything had to be according to the theme “Retro” of the concept they wanted to put out. Every little detail was specific and 100% effort. “From cars to TVs we had to get it right and to find something very old was difficult but we pulled it off. Overall I had so much fun. When we went to Dzuleke, the view, wind, and vibe was overwhelming, I would never forget that”.

“Eva Jamir and Tokepu definitely pulled it off. It was very natural, it just came out from within them”, exclaimed Kino.

Watch here:

Kino also gives credit to Kohdijing for the concept and amazing story line. “We build a very good connection. A very quiet man but speaks wonders through his works, it’s an art. He is a one man army”.

He always wanted to be a singer. Church was the first place where he started singing. In his earlier days he recorded cover songs but stopped doing it. “The key is if anything major happens or strikes me I rush to my bedroom and write it down”. He became more engrossed in writing songs and his world revolved around his room and his guitar.

The singer is currently working for his upcoming EP which will give the same taste as “Replay”, it can touch some Indie genre, raps, it will be filled with mixed emotions.