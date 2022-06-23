For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jun 2022 13:42

Pocket FM launches ad solutions following the successful pilot with 100+ brands

MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app to accelerate its revenue growth. The company has done many experimental campaigns with 100+ brands to explore the best audio innovations and offered engaging brand solutions to brands like One Plus, Croma, Amazon Prime, Fino Banking Payments, Hero Vired, etc.

"We have been spearheading the category creation for audio streaming with innovations and our unique storytelling capabilities guiding us towards sustainable and profitable growth. The marketing and advertising community has shown immense interest in our ad solutions due to its strength to optimize brand engagement without disrupting listeners' experience.' said Manish Nagar, Head of Agency Relationship, Pocket FM

During the pilot stage, Pocket FM achieved immense engagement for these brands on its platform while ensuring an uncluttered and seamless advertising experience with minimum ad interference for its listener community. With specific targeting options, Pocket FM's solution enables brands to engage with the listener community with a customized approach.

'For a relatively new platform to churn out such innovations in the Audio OTT category is a great thing. But to win an award for it within the first 6 months itself is an even greater achievement. We are glad to have associated with Pocket FM and tried, tested, and approved of its prowess. A first of its kind for our category, really!' said Anand Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, FINO Banking Payments. The project undertaken by Fino Banking Payments with Pocket FM garnered immense industry appreciation for its innovative approach to audio.

In the last quarter, Pocket FM introduced the micro-payment module for its listener to imbibe piecemeal content consumption habits and witnessed an exponential growth trajectory in content monetization, setting the trend for a micro-payment mechanism.

Having over 100,000 hours of audio content, Pocket FM is focused on building the largest audio-streaming repository across multiple formats, including audio series, audiobooks, podcasts, and others. With more than 15 million monthly active listeners on the app, and a daily average time spent of over 100 minutes, the app has emerged as a preferred media category for brands and marketers.

Pocket FM has raised US$93.6 million till date and is backed by some marquee investors like Lightspeed, Times Internet, Tanglin Venture Partners, Goodwater Capital, and Naver.

