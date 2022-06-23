Independent artist Om Karr's upcoming song ‘Ruh’, is the perfect example of ‘crossover music'

MUMBAI: Commercial and Independent Music has always been the most talked-about topic, having people debating the benefits and drawbacks of the two and how it affects the artists and their art at all levels.

This is where the Independent musicians like Prateek Kuhad, Aanchal Shrivastava, and Om karr pitch in with their songs and beautifully bridge the gap between the two and prove that music has the potential to transcend the boundaries and can be commercially viable at the same time, irrespective of its language, genre, or region.

Singer-Songwriter Om karr’s latest Independent release ‘Ruh’ carries that cross-over element, catering to a wide range of audiences with different tastes. ‘Ruh’ can be a go-to romantic, travel, and even a slow tempo-tune for a peaceful mood.

“All it takes is an honest conversation through lyrics, and a simple composition, to broaden the reach of the song while simultaneously carving a niche of oneself.” says the singer ‘Omkar Bhalerao’ a.k.a ‘Om karr’

‘Ruh’ is the 5th original song of the Indo-Canadian artist Om karr and would be released on 22nd June 2022, across all the streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Jiosaavn, to name a few. The song translates multiple emotions like love, passion, loss, and sadness and is all set to make the listeners experience the same.