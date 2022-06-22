For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jun 2022 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Will Taylor Swift be one of the exciting cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder?

MUMBAI: A Marvel film is incomplete without a cameo; whether it’s in the post credit scenes or bang in the middle of the movie, a great cameo is always on the cards when you’re heading to watch a Marvel film! And, just like that, Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the most anticipated, upcoming MCU movies isn’t an exceptioneither. We already know that Russell Crowe will be playing the role of a God, Zeus and that apart from Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, Academy award winning actor Melissa McCarthy will also be appearing in the movie. But that’s not all!

Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, only recently spoke of the cameos in the upcoming film implying that there will be more and he may surpass the benchmark he set for cameos in his last thunderous applause-worthy film, Thor Ragnarok, however revealing that he, in fact, wouldn’t be letting the cats out of the bag just yet for the fear of taking away the fun from the movie. He said, “Otherwise it won't be a cameo. You can't talk about it. Then they may as well be on the poster.”

Among the many speculations of the cameos expected, one such cameo that is being speculated is the Princess of Pop, Taylor Swift. 

The Music Just Fits

One could say that it’s a more reaching assumption but the vibe simply fits. After reimagining the Thor franchise, the Waititi way, the movies have a great synth-pop energy – dazzling, bright colours, dialogues brimming with sarcasm and jokes and amazing background scores to package it all together. Taylor’s album, 1989 actually celebrates the year she’s born in and is elemental to that decade, which goes in line with the soundtracks that Taika has been going for. And that’s not the only connection!

The Taylor Swift-Jennifer Kaytin Robinson connection

Taylor Swift and Thor: Love and Thunder writer, Jennifer KaytinRobinson have a strong history of collaborations. Both, Robinson and Swift have influenced each other’s work for years, going back to Taylor’s previous album, 1989!

Robinson previously stated that she listened to Swift’s album, 1989 and that it helped her through her break-up. What’s next? Jennifer ended up making a music-heavy film, Someone Great which in turn inspired Swift’s next album, Lover, as declared by Swift herself!

That’s not it!

Taylor Swift - #2 Singer Cameo

Tyalor Swift wouldn’t be the first singer to have made a cameo in the MCU. Miley Cyrus actually lent her voice in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She voiced the Ravager Leader Mainframe opposite Sylvester Stallone’s charater, Stakar Ogord. 

So, it’s safe to say, Swift’s cameo is not that far reaching. Whether she appears physically, as a voice or even a background score, it’s sure to be a great addition to Thor: Love and Thunder which will release in theatres across India on 7th July, a day prior to its release globally!

Tags
Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus Melissa McCarthy
Related news
 | 05 Apr 2022

Grammys 2022: Some behind the scenes you won't see in TV

MUMBAI: behind the scenes of music's biggest night.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2022

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' inspired 'Bridgerton' writer

MUMBAI: Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the soundtrack for a recent episode she penned was a Folklore deep cut.

read more
 | 22 Mar 2022

Miley Cyrus spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" sign at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Some allegiances just can't be tamed.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2022

Taylor Swift makes special delivery to "AMAZING" Avril Lavigne

MUMBAI: Sending flowers never goes out of style.Avril Lavigne received a special delivery from Taylor Swift: a large bouquet of pink, white and peach colored flowers along with a love letter from Taylor.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2022

Kanye West declares ‘Civil War’ against Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kudi Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift

MUMBAI: Kanye ‘Ye’ West is going all out to take his beef with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to social media. Kanye shared a series of posts targeting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS celebrates our beloved composers and songwriters with ‘IPRS Antakshari’ on World Music Day

MUMBAI: What better way to celebrate World Music Day than by playing the most loved musical gameread more

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

top# 5 articles

1
XG release Music video teaser for 2nd Single MASCARA!

MUMBAI: On June 20, HipHop/R&B girl group XG (read: XG) released a Music Video teaser for their 2nd single MASCARA, which will be released on...read more

2
World Music Day 2022: Artistes gives their views on music

MUMBAI: World Music Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21. All across the world, the spirit will be lively as the sound and melody of instruments will...read more

3
Rishaad celebrates love beyond the lover’s tiff in his 2nd Hindi rap outing

MUMBAI: An amorous dedication to ‘the one’, penned by the 20-year-old melodic rapper Rishaad Chaudhry, Tu released on June 21st, 2022. Listen here....read more

4
Seattle's Museum Of Light release debut album 'Horizon'

MUMBAI: On 'Horizon' the trio (which notably includes Rob Smith of Traindodge fame on drums) expertly balances the opposing worlds of heavy and...read more

5
Dhaval Kothari releases "Thaktiyaan", a rock ballad!

MUMBAI: Dhaval Kothari has released “Thaktiyaan”, a rock ballad from his #originals. The Urdu and Hindi lyrics make it one of Dhaval's most romantic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games