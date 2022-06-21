WorldMusicDay: From Tamil melodies and Bollywood chartbusters to K-pop, #OnlyOnTwitter

MUMBAI: Twitter is what’s happening in global music - from big events to everyday conversations. Music lovers come to the service to take note of new releases, find their next earworm, talk about the new song that they are hooked to, or connect with their favourite musicians. Artists too take to Twitter to share anecdotes and keep their fans updated - whether they’re announcing a new album, a surprise collaboration, or even hosting a live Q & A to stay connected with their fans. Much like Twitter’s audience, the music conversation on the service is also diverse and dynamic – from Bollywood and Indie, to Tamil or K-pop– different music genres have a place and community among audiences on the service.
Today, on #WorldMusicDay, music enthusiasts and aficionados will be able to tune into a variety of #OnlyOnTwitter events. This morning, Tamil music Icon, Ilaiyaraaja
Speaking of his experience on Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja(@
Fans will also have an opportunity to directly send their song requests to some of the country's leading singers
Rendering her soothing and melodious voice to several recent hits such as Raataan Lambiyan from #Sher
Singer Nikhita Gandhi (@NikhitaGandhi), known for her foot tapping and head bobbing party anthems such as Naach Meri Rani and Najaa, will also be hosting a #AskNikhita session today wherein she’ll chat with her fans and take song requests in real-time, #OnlyOnTwitter.
In another leg of the celebration, Yeonjeong Kim (@TheNolja), Twitter’s Head of Global K-pop and K-content Partnerships, will host a Spaces conversations with journalists from around the world who have been closely following and writing about the Hallyu wave and its surging dominance across the globe.
Recently, as ruling K-pop band BTS (@BTS_twt) dropped their comeback album #BTS_Proof, India became the 5th country in the world to Tweet the most about the album on the launch day. What’s better than Spaces -- Twitter’s live audio feature -- to celebrate the genre, its artists and fans on #WorldMusicDay.
In addition to Spaces, Communities is another way for music fans to chime into relevant conversations. Communities make it easy for people to find and connect with others who want to talk about the same things they do Some of the music Communities on Twitter include BTS, All about Armaan & Amaal, Taylor Swift, and more.
Additionally, to stay closely connected to the conversations, fans can also follow Topics such as Music, K-pop, Bollywood Music, Music news, among several others. Topics use machine learning to find Tweets related to a particular subject. When you follow a Topic, you’llsee Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter.
The conversation is playing live on Twitter -- don’t miss a beat and join in the celebrations this #WorldMusicDay.
