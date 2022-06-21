Percept signs on Baljeet Kaur, first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in less than a month

MUMBAI: Percept has exclusively signed on Baljeet Kaur, the first Indian mountaineer to scale five 8,000-m peaks in a span of 30 days. A feat unaccomplished by any Indian till date, this coup comes from a 26-year-old young climber popularly known as the ‘The Mountain Girl’ hailing from the quaint district of Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Baljeet Kaur became the first Indian woman mountaineer to summit the 7,161 meters high Pumori Peak on 12 May 2021. She holds the distinguished record as the first Indian woman mountaineer to climb the 8,167 meters high Mount Dhaula Giri on 1 October 2021. She set a record as the first Indian to scale 2 peaks in a 14 day period when she scaled two massive eight-thousanders – Mount Annapurna I on April 28, 2022 and Mount Kanchenjunga on May 12, 2022. Two weeks later Baljeet set another record by scaling 3 mountain peaks in 7 days, therein breaking her own past record. These included Mt Everest (8848.86 m), the highest mountain in the world, Mt Lhotse (8,517 m) which is part of the Everest massif and the fourth highest mountain in the world, followed by Mt Makalu (8,485 m), part of the Mahalangur Himalayas 19 km southeast of Mount Everest and the fifth highest mountain in the world. In her illustrious mountaineering career Baljeet has conquered 17 peaks, and still counting.

Eight-thousanders have a lofty status in the mountaineering world. These are peaks towering above 8000 metres. The height is infamously perilous in climbing as it's known as the 'Death Zone', where oxygen levels are too low for normal functions. There are 14 eight-thousanders in the world.

Hailing from a small mountain village in district Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Baljeet comes from a humble background. Her father, Amrik Singh, is a bus driver with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation and her mother a home maker. One of three children, Baljeet was always fascinated by mountains and as a child she would climb the small hills around Solan. During her schooling years she enrolled herself with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) which gave her the necessary skills and training to surmount peaks. While NCC supported her early expeditions, the family struggled to support her other expeditions as her father retired years ago. In 2019, when she planned to scale Mt Trishul, her mother Shanti Devi had to sell some of the gold ornaments to support her dream and later ran a crowd funding campaign to fund the expedition.

Baljeet Kaur has received the prestigious Raksha Mantri Award in 2017 from the erstwhile Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. An eternal optimist Baljeet Kaur says, “Life is a bit like mountaineering…one should never look back or down. While there is no Wi-Fi at the top of a mountain, one can certainly make better connections up there. Above else, mountains are only insurmountable when we believe they are bigger than us.”

Baljeet Kaur signed exclusively with Percept to manage her endorsements, media content creation, appearances, speaker engagements and performances pan India and overseas. She chose to sign exclusively with Percept Limited as she was convinced that Percept could add significant value in her overall career growth given the company’s sterling credentials.

Said Baljeet Kaur, “I am very excited to come aboard with Percept. I was made to feel very comfortable and I am confident about their capabilities and commitment.”

Speaking about the newly signed Talent, a Percept spokesperson said, “We are extremely excited to have Baljeet with us. She is an inspiration. Scaling one peak is an achievement and she has conquered 5 Eight-thousanders in a month. Am glad we connected and are now working together. We are sure she can inspire millions.”