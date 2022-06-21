La Cita from Deorro (feat. Ally Brooke), Plus more New Releases and Tour Dates from Ultra!

MUMBAI: Deorro (feat. Ally Brooke) - La Cita

Critically acclaimed multi-platinum selling producer and artist, Deorro, is once again breaking past creative barriers by joining forces with Latin star, Ally Brooke, for the release of “La Cita” off of his upcoming “ORRO” Album. Categorizing as one of his more smooth and dreamlike songs, “La Cita” sees Deorro dive into a retrowave flavored track laced with nostalgic synthesizers. Making a distinct and meticulous decision, he calls upon Ally Brooke and Swedish pop group, Neiked, to help breathe life into his vision for the song – taking it into another world of possibilities.

Listen to 'La Cita'

Party Favor - Hollow (with DeathbyRomy)

The fourth single from Party Favor’s upcoming “RESET” Album due out this month, “Hollow” marks a highly anticipated collaboration with DeathbyRomy out today via Ultra Records. An incredibly charged track, “Hollow” escalates from its eerie and exotic opening to hit above its weight. Sure to be a hit across Party Favor's summer of non-stop tour dates, this sonic pairing arrives just in time for peak summer and delivers all the kick we need!

Listen to 'Hollow'

LonelyTwin - Thinking Of A Place

The final single from the debut album “The End Has No Beginning” by emotive artist LonelyTwin has arrived in the form of “Thinking Of A Place” via Ultra Records. Reflecting on the track LonelyTwin recalls “Thinking Of A Place is a very personal song to me. I wrote it for a girl I was kind of seeing at the time, who was living in LA. I had just gotten back to Stockholm because the pandemic had hit, and I wrote it to her to just tell her that I missed her and I didn’t want her to forget about me.” Mixing raw emotion with handcrafted songwriting “Thinking Of A Place” is a classic LonelyTwin release.

Listen to "Thinking Of A Place"

GATTÜSO, Frogmonster, KZ Tandingan - Somebody Like You

Internationally renowned Producer, DJ and Artist GATTÜSO partners with Production Duo Frogmonster for an unforgettable release titled “Somebody Like You” featuring vocals from KZ Tandingan. Known as “Asia’s Soul Supreme” for her unforgettable sound, KZ adds incredible depth and dimension to this track as a full range of rhythmic synths shine and highlight the collaboration between GATTÜSO and Frogmonster for a one of a kind release.

Listen to "Somebody Like You"

Betta Lemme - Rumours

Just in time for summer, Canadian dance-pop artist Betta Lemme brings us her fiery track “Rumours” today via Ultra Records, a ferociously fun and upbeat track with a lot to say, and a beat to reinforce it. In typical Betta fashion, this release does not take itself too seriously relying on the effortless production that pairs beautifully with lighthearted lyrics to add dimension and flair for a perfect kick off to summer as only Betta can deliver.

Listen to 'Rumours'

Jimi Somewhere - We Don't Feel The Same / Naive

Jimi Somewhere gives us a double track release for double the summer impact with the tracks “We Don’t Feel The Same” and “Naive” out today via Ultra Records. Launching with drums reminiscent of 90s hiphop and complex synths and background vocals, “We Don’t Feel The Same” grows to house a feeling in its complex soundscape. “Naive” is the true flipside, with drawn out phrasing and simpler instrumentation, both brimming with emotion and artistry.

Listen to 'We Don't Feel The Same / Naive'

Liz Cass - Human (Night Tales Remix)

London alt-pop artist Liz Cass returns with an incredible revamp of her single ‘Human’ courtesy of Night Tales. “Human (Night Tales Remix)” takes the raw and honest pop song about dealing with anxiety and the struggles of everyday life and infuses it with subtly infectious dance energy. Underlying kick compliments the warm bass swells and shimmering around the delicate captivating vocals from Liz which provide comforting positivity in dark times.

Listen to 'Human (Night Tales Remix)'

Hafex & DJ Peretse feat Ervena Orgaeva - Garyan Boova

Artistic phenom Hafex has collaborated with DJ Peretse, known for his speedmixes, to produce “Garyan Boova'' with the vocals of Ervena Orgaeva at its core. Enhancing this exotic track to contain the epic highs and rich depths we’ve come to expect from this producer, the collaborative partnership doubles the style and kick of this vocally epic track for an international release to kick off the peak of summer.

Listen to 'Garyan Boova'

Monolink - Otherside (Fideles Remix)

Fusing artistry with electronic music production, Monolink is no stranger to a sonic journey. Releasing “Otherside (Fideles Remix)” today via Ultra Records, Monolink reaffirms his commitment to the sonic landscape with this update from Fideles that swells to create a new depth experience while layering synths throughout for a one of a kind sound from this artistic partnership.