For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jun 2022 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

Singer-songwriter Sagar Verma announces debut album Khud Se Mohabbat with new single

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer-songwriter Sagar Verma, who promotes body positivity, gender fluidity, self-love and freedom of expression through his music, announced the release of his debut album, Khud Se Mohabbat with a new single, ‘Sach kehne do’.

Khud Se Mohabbat is a 12-track album – with a single to be released every month starting June 2022 – and documents Sagar’s journey through navigating complex themes like identity and sexuality, and their emotional impact.

The mellow single, ‘Sach kehne do’, reads like a letter to himself, gentle yet reassuring. The song encourages people to embrace themselves, warts and all, and to take pride in one’s idiosyncrasies.

Listen to the song here

“I was in a very difficult space mentally when I wrote ‘Sach Kehne Do’- where I couldn’t recognize who I had become when I looked into the mirror anymore,” says the indie artist. “‘Sach Kehne Do’ is about learning to embrace who you are, and what you stand for, while simultaneously allowing the same space for other people in your life. The central idea is to be yourself, and let others be whoever they want to be. It’s a very introspective song, but writing it made me feel very empowered. These are the thoughts that inspired ‘Sach kehne do’, and eventually my album Khud Se Mohabbat,” he explains.

Active on Instagram – where he engages with his community who he calls Daisies – Sagar can often be found gracefully calling out toxic masculinity, and challenging notions around gender conformity while draped in a saree. His music – inspired by melodic rock, blues, and pop – is relatable and accessible, and his words soothing, inspiring his listeners to fall in love with themselves all over again. 

Self-love is the theme that the album, Khud Se Mohabbat – which translates to ‘self-love’) revolves around. “Every single song on it captures a battle that I’ve fought myself, and my learnings from it,” Sagar offers a sneak peek into the project. The album, co-produced by Aditya Shukla and with creative direction by Omisha Chugh – will be released with a single dropping every single month starting June 2022.

Sagar will also be playing a gig at Depot 48 in Delhi as part of their Pride Special programming on June 23. Tickets available here.

You can follow Sagar at Instagram, Spotify and Website

Tags
Songs music
Related news
 | 20 Jun 2022

Subhi's recent release "Empire" is all about inspiration and self empowerment

MUMBAI: Indo-American music artist Subhi’s recent “Empire” is all about self-empowerment. The song was released on the 17th of June with an official music video.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Sattvik Council of India to expand operations in Gujarat

MUMBAI: World's first and pioneering Vegetarian food & lifestyle Standard Development organization, Sattvik Council of India is starting its operations from its new regional office in Surat, Gujarat.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Martin Garrix takes you on his South America tour in Episode 4 of the Martin Garrix Show

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his 2022 summer tour announcement, Martin Garrix is taking it back to his South America tour at the beginning of this year. The spectacular shows at Lollapalooza Chile, Peru, Lollapalooza Argentina were captured closely and make for epic material.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) welcomed Sadhguru for a Powerful Arts Showcase

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest school of hip-hop hosted the motivational leader as part of his Save Soil campaign

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Got similar music tastes? You're likely to have a strong bond with your date—Bumble

MUMBAI: Music is often considered an effective conversation starter or even mile-markers in dating. Music bonds us beyond barriers or differences.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sattvik Council of India to expand operations in Gujarat

MUMBAI: World's first and pioneering Vegetarian food & lifestyle Standard Development organization, Sattvik Council of India is starting its...read more

2
Paytm Insider celebrates ‘World Music Week 2022’ with a series of music experiences and live performances across the country

MUMBAI: The past few months have been absolutely epic for the Indian live music scene. We've seen some of our homegrown favourites like Prateek...read more

3
Martin Garrix takes you on his South America tour in Episode 4 of the Martin Garrix Show

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his 2022 summer tour announcement, Martin Garrix is taking it back to his South America tour at the beginning of this...read more

4
Got similar music tastes? You're likely to have a strong bond with your date—Bumble

MUMBAI: Music is often considered an effective conversation starter or even mile-markers in dating. Music bonds us beyond barriers or differences. As...read more

5
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A power-packed partnership between Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Right from their maiden collaboration, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have entertained the masses together consistently. Kartik and producer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games