Singer-songwriter Sagar Verma announces debut album Khud Se Mohabbat with new single

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer-songwriter Sagar Verma, who promotes body positivity, gender fluidity, self-love and freedom of expression through his music, announced the release of his debut album, Khud Se Mohabbat with a new single, ‘Sach kehne do’.
Khud Se Mohabbat is a 12-track album – with a single to be released every month starting June 2022 – and documents Sagar’s journey through navigating complex themes like identity and sexuality, and their emotional impact.
The mellow single, ‘Sach kehne do’, reads like a letter to himself, gentle yet reassuring. The song encourages people to embrace themselves, warts and all, and to take pride in one’s idiosyncrasies.
Listen to the song here
“I was in a very difficult space mentally when I wrote ‘Sach Kehne Do’- where I couldn’t recognize who I had become when I looked into the mirror anymore,” says the indie artist. “‘Sach Kehne Do’ is about learning to embrace who you are, and what you stand for, while simultaneously allowing the same space for other people in your life. The central idea is to be yourself, and let others be whoever they want to be. It’s a very introspective song, but writing it made me feel very empowered. These are the thoughts that inspired ‘Sach kehne do’, and eventually my album Khud Se Mohabbat,” he explains.
Active on Instagram – where he engages with his community who he calls Daisies – Sagar can often be found gracefully calling out toxic masculinity, and challenging notions around gender conformity while draped in a saree. His music – inspired by melodic rock, blues, and pop – is relatable and accessible, and his words soothing, inspiring his listeners to fall in love with themselves all over again.
Self-love is the theme that the album, Khud Se Mohabbat – which translates to ‘self-love’) revolves around. “Every single song on it captures a battle that I’ve fought myself, and my learnings from it,” Sagar offers a sneak peek into the project. The album, co-produced by Aditya Shukla and with creative direction by Omisha Chugh – will be released with a single dropping every single month starting June 2022.
Sagar will also be playing a gig at Depot 48 in Delhi as part of their Pride Special programming on June 23. Tickets available here.
You can follow Sagar at Instagram, Spotify and Website
