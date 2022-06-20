For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jun 2022

Paytm Insider celebrates ‘World Music Week 2022’ with a series of music experiences and live performances across the country

MUMBAI: The past few months have been absolutely epic for the Indian live music scene. We've seen some of our homegrown favourites like Prateek Kuhad and Raghu Dixit return to the stage with sensational tours across India, NH7 weekender brought back that happy feeling, artists like Lucky Ali continue to treat fans with that sweet bit of nostalgia and there's no stopping how big this party is going to get.

Paytm Insider wants the 2022 celebration of World Music Day to be the start of something new, a celebratory showcase that brings together the tremendously diverse live music scene in the country. Together with its partners, artists and venues across the country, the live entertainment platform is kicking off an annual initiative that collectively curates live music experiences across various genres & geographies, allowing its consumers a single discovery gateway to the live  music landscape in India.

Varun Khare - Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) - Paytm Insider said, “Though the way fans consume music has changed tremendously through the years, the one constant that remains is that indescribable feeling that it brings its live audience. A feeling that we missed over the past two years...a feeling that we want to celebrate ....we owe it to our fans for constantly being the driving force behind every gig we produce and so we want to make this World Music Day even more memorable with a week of live music shows for every kind of music fan.”

Up until now, we’ve seen antiSOCIAL Mumbai host the MC Tod Fod memorial gig featuring acts like Abhanga Repost, Boombay Djembe Folas and more. Up next they have the second edition of It’s aLive with artists like Tough on Tobacco and The Lightyears Explode returning to stage after years!  Moreover, an amazing series of showcases by Kavya, Ma Faiza, DJ Paroma, Tritha, Neomi Black are lined up across the city.

Vivek Dudani's - antiSOCIAL says  "Year on year , day on day , time on time, music plays a very important role in many of our lives, We at antiSOCIAL have always believed in impacting the country with music & showcasing the various genres of music out there! This World Music Day  we go all out and showcase talents ranging from Darshan Doshi's new electronic live project to Bombay's nostalgic iconic rock band Tough on Tobacco to One of the finest techno producers in the world AME (Germany) & many more.”

Moving to Kolkata for an all-star line-up that we haven’t seen together in a while. Watch Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Papon, Shubha Mudgal, Usha Uthup, Hariharan, and more in performances at the 12th edition of Sourendro-Soumyajit’s World Music Day Concert!

Sourendro-Soumyojit - Artist says “We are excited to be live on stage with such iconic artists joining us in Kolkata after 2 years of the pandemic. We want to spread the message of friendship, peace and togetherness through music this World Music Day to celebrate Kolkata - known for its cultural heritage”

From Bollywood to indie and jazz to hip-hop, Paytm Insider is celebrating varied genres of music by bringing forth a host of musical concerts and events across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa and many more cities. Audiences can expect high-octane live performances by fan favourites like Sonu Nigam and Sid Sriram, while hip-hop star DIVINE will perform some of his signature ‘gully rap.’ Just having celebrated his 80th birthday with a concert this June, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, considered one of the world’s best composers, is also set to leave his audience spellbound with his combination of western musical sensibilities with traditional Indian instruments. Meanwhile, the Indiegaga Pep festival will offer an impressive line-up of some of Kerala’s most iconic bands like Thaikkudam Bridge, Job Kurian Live, and Street Academic, amongst others.

If you’re someone who likes to stick with the classics, there are several tribute nights to legendary bands and musicians featuring the likes of Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden, and Michael Jackson. Not to forget everyone’s favourite karaoke nights.

Furthermore, the icing on the cake is a 50% OFF* for World Music Week - where you attend a gig and get a discount on the next one. *T&C apply.

For more details and to book your tickets, log on to https://insider.in/world-music-week/article.

