For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Jun 2022 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix takes you on his South America tour in Episode 4 of the Martin Garrix Show

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his 2022 summer tour announcement, Martin Garrix is taking it back to his South America tour at the beginning of this year. The spectacular shows at Lollapalooza Chile, Peru, Lollapalooza Argentina were captured closely and make for epic material.

With the last episode leaving off at the creation process of his club album ‘Sentio’, the brand new episode shows the brand new show that goes by the same name finally getting the stages it deserves. The visuals perfectly accompany the new ‘Sentio’ tracks, making sure the senses of the crowd are working overtime.

From having to stop the show at Lollapalooza because of the overwhelming reaction of the crowd to horse riding in Argentina, Garrix is taking you with him. The episode cuts off right before Ultra Miami, which will surely be saved for the next one.

Taking his club album on the road this summer, Garrix will hit a number of the world’s top clubbing destinations such as Las Vegas, Mykonos, and of course Ibiza where his residency is locked in once again this year. Revealing the full line-up at the beginning of the week it was announced that Acraze, Disciples, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah, Benny Benassi and Lost Frequencies are amongst the many other artists who will join him on the White Isle on Thursdays in July, August and September.

He’s also on the line-up of some of the world’s top music festivals including Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo and Creamfields.

The Martin Garrix Show has been an ongoing staple in the career of Garrix for the past 7 years. The YouTube docuseries takes the viewer on his extraordinary journey, giving an exclusive and personal look into his life and career.

Tags
Martin Garrix music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Jun 2022

Subhi's recent release "Empire" is all about inspiration and self empowerment

MUMBAI: Indo-American music artist Subhi’s recent “Empire” is all about self-empowerment. The song was released on the 17th of June with an official music video.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Sattvik Council of India to expand operations in Gujarat

MUMBAI: World's first and pioneering Vegetarian food & lifestyle Standard Development organization, Sattvik Council of India is starting its operations from its new regional office in Surat, Gujarat.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) welcomed Sadhguru for a Powerful Arts Showcase

MUMBAI: Asia’s largest school of hip-hop hosted the motivational leader as part of his Save Soil campaign

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Got similar music tastes? You're likely to have a strong bond with your date—Bumble

MUMBAI: Music is often considered an effective conversation starter or even mile-markers in dating. Music bonds us beyond barriers or differences.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Paytm Insider celebrates ‘World Music Week 2022’ with a series of music experiences and live performances across the country

MUMBAI: The past few months have been absolutely epic for the Indian live music scene.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Got similar music tastes? You're likely to have a strong bond with your date—Bumble

MUMBAI: Music is often considered an effective conversation starter or even mile-markers in dating. Music bonds us beyond barriers or differences. As...read more

2
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A power-packed partnership between Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Right from their maiden collaboration, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have entertained the masses together consistently. Kartik and producer...read more

3
From Alia Bhatt to Tulsi Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Jasleen Royal, here are some stars who sang reprised versions of their songs with aplomb!

MUMBAI: Bollywood films' songs have always been at the top of music charts courtesy their soulful vocals, melodious tunes and heartwarming lyrics....read more

4
Singer-songwriter Sagar Verma announces debut album Khud Se Mohabbat with new single

MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer-songwriter Sagar Verma, who promotes body positivity, gender fluidity, self-love and freedom of expression through his...read more

5
Paytm Insider celebrates ‘World Music Week 2022’ with a series of music experiences and live performances across the country

MUMBAI: The past few months have been absolutely epic for the Indian live music scene. We've seen some of our homegrown favourites like Prateek...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games