Martin Garrix takes you on his South America tour in Episode 4 of the Martin Garrix Show

MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his 2022 summer tour announcement, Martin Garrix is taking it back to his South America tour at the beginning of this year. The spectacular shows at Lollapalooza Chile, Peru, Lollapalooza Argentina were captured closely and make for epic material.

With the last episode leaving off at the creation process of his club album ‘Sentio’, the brand new episode shows the brand new show that goes by the same name finally getting the stages it deserves. The visuals perfectly accompany the new ‘Sentio’ tracks, making sure the senses of the crowd are working overtime.

From having to stop the show at Lollapalooza because of the overwhelming reaction of the crowd to horse riding in Argentina, Garrix is taking you with him. The episode cuts off right before Ultra Miami, which will surely be saved for the next one.

Taking his club album on the road this summer, Garrix will hit a number of the world’s top clubbing destinations such as Las Vegas, Mykonos, and of course Ibiza where his residency is locked in once again this year. Revealing the full line-up at the beginning of the week it was announced that Acraze, Disciples, Jax Jones, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah, Benny Benassi and Lost Frequencies are amongst the many other artists who will join him on the White Isle on Thursdays in July, August and September.

He’s also on the line-up of some of the world’s top music festivals including Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo and Creamfields.

The Martin Garrix Show has been an ongoing staple in the career of Garrix for the past 7 years. The YouTube docuseries takes the viewer on his extraordinary journey, giving an exclusive and personal look into his life and career.