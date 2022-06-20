For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jun 2022 15:55

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A power-packed partnership between Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Right from their maiden collaboration, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have entertained the masses together consistently. Kartik and producer Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and now, their latest entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Being the first post-pandemic Hindi blockbuster to cross record numbers at the global box office, the film, which had a non-holiday release, continues its dream run even in the fourth week. It has not only emerged as one of the most profitable Hindi films of the year, but has also been appreciated by the audience and critics.

Taking this winning streak a notch higher, Kartik and Bhushan will continue entertaining the masses with their future projects, including one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Shehzaada.
Bhushan says, “Kartik Aaryan is a true blue entertainer and one of the most hardworking actors we have worked with. Right from the making of the film to promotions as well as post release, he is completely involved in the project. Being a true delight for filmmakers, he is very dedicated and prioritises the project over his fees. We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future, with next up being Shehzada on cards, which is currently on floors.”

Kartik, who is enjoying a successful run at the box office, adds, “I am grateful to Bhushanji for being so supportive since our first project, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is a true visionary and understands the audience’s pulse so well, which has got us delivering major hits. Our relationship has grown over time, and T-Series is like a home to me. Together we look forward to raising this bar with collaborations including Shehzada.”

