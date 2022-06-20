From Alia Bhatt to Tulsi Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Jasleen Royal, here are some stars who sang reprised versions of their songs with aplomb!

MUMBAI: Bollywood films' songs have always been at the top of music charts courtesy their soulful vocals, melodious tunes and heartwarming lyrics. Reprised versions of songs have gained popularity over time and the audience always loves it when their favourite actors or singers create such versions of their songs. Celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Tulsi Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Jasleen Royal have released reprised versions of their popular songs and created music that speaks to millions of people. Here's our round up of the top Bollywood reprised songs from films!

1. Alia Bhatt's 'Samjhawan'

Alia Bhatt has sung an unplugged version of Samjhawan which had created a wave of nostalgia among netizens. Alia delivered extremely well and created a track which the audiences groove to till date.

2. Tulsi Kumar's 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' Lofi Revibed

Tulsi Kumar's ' Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' is the reprised version from the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tulsi on vocals is simply outstanding and no one does it better than her. This song is surely a chartbuster and will go down as one of the most popular reprised songs from a Bollywood film.

3. Parineeti Chopra's 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'

Parineeti Chopra's ' Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi ' unplugged song hits not only the right notes but her fans' hearts. She received accolades for her song and proved that she is versatile.

4. Shraddha Kapoor’s Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi

The makers of the Half Girlfriend surprised the audience and released the reprise version of their hit song Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga. Shraddha Kapoor has lent her voice to Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi and it is heartwarming. The song is composed by Mithoon and has been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

5. Jasleen Royal's 'Ranjha'

This is a nother blockbuster track. Ranjha did not only rule hearts but also shook the music charts across the globe. The original track from the song gained immense popularity and Jasleen's unplugged version created a further stir, for sure!