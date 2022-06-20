From Alia Bhatt to Tulsi Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Jasleen Royal, here are some stars who sang reprised versions of their songs with aplomb!

MUMBAI: Bollywood films' songs have always been at the top of music charts courtesy their soulful vocals, melodious tunes and heartwarming lyrics. Reprised versions of songs have gained popularity over time and the audience always loves it when their favourite actors or singers create such versions of their songs. Celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Tulsi Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Jasleen Royal have released reprised versions of their popular songs and created music that speaks to millions of people. Here's our round up of the top Bollywood reprised songs from films!
1. Alia Bhatt's 'Samjhawan'
Alia Bhatt has sung an unplugged version of Samjhawan which had created a wave of nostalgia among netizens. Alia delivered extremely well and created a track which the audiences groove to till date.
2. Tulsi Kumar's 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' Lofi Revibed
Tulsi Kumar's ' Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin' is the reprised version from the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tulsi on vocals is simply outstanding and no one does it better than her. This song is surely a chartbuster and will go down as one of the most popular reprised songs from a Bollywood film.
3. Parineeti Chopra's 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'
Parineeti Chopra's ' Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi ' unplugged song hits not only the right notes but her fans' hearts. She received accolades for her song and proved that she is versatile.
4. Shraddha Kapoor’s Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi
The makers of the Half Girlfriend surprised the audience and released the reprise version of their hit song Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga. Shraddha Kapoor has lent her voice to Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi and it is heartwarming. The song is composed by Mithoon and has been penned by Manoj Muntashir.
5. Jasleen Royal's 'Ranjha'
This is a nother blockbuster track. Ranjha did not only rule hearts but also shook the music charts across the globe. The original track from the song gained immense popularity and Jasleen's unplugged version created a further stir, for sure!
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies read more
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI: Delhi-based singer-songwriter Sagar Verma, who promotes body positivity, gender fluidity, self-love and freedom of expression through his...read more
MUMBAI: The past few months have been absolutely epic for the Indian live music scene. We've seen some of our homegrown favourites like Prateek...read more
MUMBAI: Music is often considered an effective conversation starter or even mile-markers in dating. Music bonds us beyond barriers or differences. As...read more
MUMBAI: Right from their maiden collaboration, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have entertained the masses together consistently. Kartik and producer...read more
MUMBAI: Hot on the heels of his 2022 summer tour announcement, Martin Garrix is taking it back to his South America tour at the beginning of this...read more