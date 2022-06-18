New Indie BFFs releasing their first single 'Nadan Dil' on 17th June

MUMBAI: ‘Nadan Dil’ the song is all about understanding the half said feelings.

The song is the perspective of two girl lovers, who find it difficult to say it all, as is. Difficult to express their true feelings to the one they are in love with. Sometimes she tries, sometimes she hesitates but whenever she says it, she hardly is able to say it all.

The song is portrayed through two girl friends, who feel, expressing true feelings is many a times extremely difficult. The two new BFFs of Indie Music world - Aanchal & Vidhya are a total watchout for their unique & differentiated voices that lets you play the song on repeat.

The song is co-sung by Vidhya Gopal an indie singer.

Making of the song:

Aanchal had written this song 2 yrs ago on a flight to Bangalore. But she parked the song for good, as she thought it was an average song. After meeting and having jammed on this song with her, Aanchal decided to finally make the song. And here the romantic ballad is 'Nadan Dil'.

Aanchal Shrivastava had met Vidhya on insta and instantly connected to now being BFFs.

Their first catchup was over Chai & Maggie, when Aanchal sang 3 of her songs to her (the ones she was working on) & Vidhya instantly got hooked to Nadan Dil.