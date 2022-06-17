For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Jun 2022 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) welcomes Sadhguru for a Powerful Arts Showcase

MUMBAI: The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP), Asia’s largest school of hip-hop, welcomed motivational leader Jagadish Vasudev aka Sadhguru to volume 2 of their path breaking event, the Back 2 The Roots Jam. While volume 1 focused on turning hip-hop into a medium for environmental change, volume 2 of TDDP’s Back 2 The Roots Jam took it a step further to give back to the world through the revolutionary movement of hip-hop alongwith Sahdguru’s global campaign #SAVESOIL. Christened the Back 2 The Roots Jam, the event riffed on the elements of hip-hip (knowledge, emceeing, deejaying, breakdancing, graffiti and beatboxing) to encourage the world to engage with the urgent environmental crisis.

About the Back 2 The Roots Jam: Vol 2, Sadhguru says,“Dearest Children of The Dharavi Dream Project, so very touched by the generosity of your performance and the sweetness of your devotion to our Mother Soil. May the love in your hearts replenish the land of Maharashtra. Let us make it happen -Sg

For the TDDP X Sadhguru Back 2 The Roots Jam, the hip-hop school joined hands with Amara Nritya Kala Hansa aka ANKH, a school of Kathak. The two different schools united to present a unique showcase of breakdancing and kathak that represented the ethos of representation, harmony, improvisation and freestyle. The two historical genres of the arts melded together for an innovative performance that voiced the urgent issues of the world as well as celebrated the universe we inhabit. Through this presentation, TDDP, ANKH and Sadhguru hoped to exhibit how the diversity and fluidity of art can change lives and the Earth itself.

About the Back 2 The Roots Jam: Vol 2, TDDP Co-founder Dolly Rateshwar says,“Hip-Hop as an artform has always spoken to the power of truth and has been a strong medium of spreading real knowledge. At The 1st ever school of Hip-Hop, the talents contributed towards the undying efforts of one of our eminent Thought Leader- Sadhguru and his most awakening campaign #SAVE SOIL keeping it real and informational”

The Back 2 The Roots Jam: Vol 2 opened with a spellbinding act by the TDDP crew and the ANKH kathak dancers wherein the rappers belted solid verses on the importance of saving soil while ANKH performed to the Kavitt or Paran which is a poem that strings together epithets of Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles. The dynamic breakdancers of TDDP then took to the stage to translate how the message of conserving our environment can start and spread from the streets. The enthralling set culminated with the audience joining the artists on stage for a celebration of the bounty of Earth that they all made a vow to respect and preserve.

Vol 2 of the Back 2 The Roots Jam ended with an inspiring Q&A session between Sadhguru and the talents of TDDP and ANKH that left all the attendees with much food for thought as well as a will to take action to engage with our environmental crisis.

Tags
The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) Sadhguru music
Related news
 | 16 Jun 2022

Beatoven.ai – India's first AI-backed royalty free music tech platform launched

MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music tech start-up providing a platform for music composers to create royalty-free, affordable, easy to license, exclusive & mood-based music.

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

Believe Label & Artist Solutions to release Arjun Kanungo's Debut Album 'INDUSTRY'

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, has come in collaboration with singer, composer, and actor Arjun Kanungo for his debut studio album release “INDUSTRY”.

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 'Sexplosion!' 30th Anniversary Reissue to be released on limited edition Vinyl on June 17 via Wax Trax! Feat. Never Before Heard song & bonus remixes

MUMBAI: With the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal third full-length album 'Sexplosion!,' My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult return to the scene of the crime: their original label and home, Wax Trax! Records. And Wax Trax!

read more
 | 16 Jun 2022

Dikshant's romantic track [Aankhon Se Batana' is going viral

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and producer from Amachi Mumbai dropped a masterpiece “Aankhon Se Batana”.

read more
 | 15 Jun 2022

Let your superhero take a trip down the memory lane with Saregama Carvaan

MUMBAI: Dads are superheroes who do not flaunt capes. How about making this Father’s Day extra special for your superhero? Heard your dad humming “Kya khoob lagti ho” slyly for your mom or singing “Jahan Chaar Yaar Mil Jaaye” loudly with his friends over a party.

read more

RnM Biz

Best platforms for content creators to monetize their passion in 2022

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more

BIG FM announces ‘BIG WORLD’, a new Go-To-Market strategy in the MetaVerse

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more

Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
‘KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse hits the right notes with rising ‘Mic-Test’ Indie artists!

MUMBAI: India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18, recently launched its pro-creator offering KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse, a multi-...read more

2
Beatoven.ai – India's first AI-backed royalty free music tech platform launched

MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music...read more

3
The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) welcomes Sadhguru for a Powerful Arts Showcase

MUMBAI: The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP), Asia’s largest school of hip-hop, welcomed motivational leader Jagadish Vasudev aka Sadhguru to volume 2 of...read more

4
Believe Label & Artist Solutions to release Arjun Kanungo's Debut Album 'INDUSTRY'

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, has come in collaboration with singer, composer, and actor Arjun Kanungo for his...read more

5
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 'Sexplosion!' 30th Anniversary Reissue to be released on limited edition Vinyl on June 17 via Wax Trax! Feat. Never Before Heard song & bonus remixes

MUMBAI: With the forthcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal third full-length album 'Sexplosion!,' My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult return to the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games