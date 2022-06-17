For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Jun 2022 18:05

‘KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse hits the right notes with rising ‘Mic-Test’ Indie artists!

MUMBAI: India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18, recently launched its pro-creator offering KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse, a multi-platform artist and music discovery platform, which aims to be the ultimate destination for all things music. The artist-first label launched its premiere edition of live performances of emerging indie artists from ‘Mic-test’, its flagship property in a fantastic musical night. The much-talked-about extravaganza was held at ‘Raasta Bombay’, a funky lounge located in Khar West, on 15th June 2022, which boasted of energetic performances by Prateek Gandhi, Varun Jain, Dridha, Yung Fly, and The Western Ghats.

KaanPhod from Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English entertainment (YME) cluster, as a music content destination will not just showcase trends across global landscapes, but will also highlight Indian music and its place in the cultural fabric of the country. Live jam sessions, guitar streaming sessions with veteran musicians and the latest tunes by emerging creators, are all now just a click away! KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse is available across digital and major audio streaming platforms including Hungama, Wynk, Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Resso and YouTube.

Speaking about the musical event held in Mumbai, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth and English Cluster at Viacom18, shared, “KaanPhod, as a multiplatform artist and music discovery platform, is invested in exploring the burgeoning indie talent of the country. Independent music needs an impetus, and Mic-test on KaanPhod is the springboard that does just that. We have recognized some incredible musical talent, and it was only natural that they showcase their prowess in a live event. The premiere edition of KaanPhod’s musical evening received a wonderful response, and we look forward to curating many such experiences for our artists and music-lovers.”

Expressing his thoughts on the initiative, pop artist Prateek Gandhi said, “I felt a sense of deep elation when my track Main Roiyaan was launched by KaanPhod. As a musician while I am passionate about the creative process of composing fresh tunes, such avenues encourage us to create great music. The production of my track, the creation of the music video and now, a live event with an amazing audience- don’t think I could ask for more!”

Singer-Composer Varun Jain added, “While the audience always appreciated the covers I performed, releasing original music was a dream come true for me. The beauty of KaanPhod is the freedom they give us musicians when it comes to compositions and I could not have asked for a better launch for my song- Raaste.”

Rapper and b-boy Yung Fly said, “Being a part of Mic-Test on KaanPhod was super thrilling for me. To be able to express myself the way I want to, is crucial to my music. And that’s what I love about KaanPhod. My song Brand-New received an incredible response on KaanPhod’s YouTube playlist, and I must say, it’s an exhilarating feeling.”

Commenting on the initiative Dridha said, “Music is a form of expression for me, the last time I felt this ecstatic was when my song Sombre Valley released, earlier this year. I can’t wait for my single to go live on this amazing platform- fingers crossed, hope it strikes the right chord with my audience!”

The Western Ghats, the Electronic/Alternative Rock musical group added, “Our latest track Khushnaseeb, which was released as a part of MicTest on KaanPhod, received a phenomenal response. We love playing our diverse music in front of a live audience and were stoked to perform at KaanPhod’s first live musical evening.”

Discover fresh sounds from indie musicians and artists with ‘KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse’ on YouTube now!

KaanPhod #MusicKaMadhouse Mic-Test indie artists
