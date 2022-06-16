For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Jun 2022 13:38 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Dikshant's romantic track [Aankhon Se Batana' is going viral

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and producer from Amachi Mumbai dropped a masterpiece “Aankhon Se Batana”.

The song is currently trending on India Charts at #1 on Spotify Viral 50 and on the Spotify Top 200 chart at #164. Dikshant has also been named the Artist of the month on Spotify’s Fresh Finds. The romantic track dipped in emotion, coupled with ear-pleasing vocals is creating a buzz all over Instagram. There are over 27K reels already, and counting. 

Radioandmusic got in touch with Dikshant to get to know more about the release and his future projects. 

Check the interview below: 

“Aankhon Se Batana” is a masterpiece, tell us about it? 

My bestfriend Yash Jadhav and I have been writing songs together for the past 2 years where we covered several occasions and emotions in the various songs we wrote. After brainstorming we came across the idea of writing a song on marriage where we wanted to touch upon the unspoken conversation that takes place between the bride and the groom.

The idea is that the bride and the groom during the ceremonies are always surrounded by a lot of people which doesn't give them the opportunity to have these conversations by words and as they say, eyes can speak a thousand words. Thus, the title ‘Aankhon Se Batana’. 

Lastly, I'd like to thank everyone for showering so much love on this song. The response has been very overwhelming and I hope you guys keep supporting me the same way!

This song is a complete package of you as you have sang, composed, music composed and penned, what is the story behind it? 

This song was written over a period of 2 years by me and Yash Jadhav. When we started writing it, we instantly had 2 verses ready and a bit off the 3rd verse and the composition of the chorus. This was followed by a year-long hiatus after which we resumed writing this song and completed it towards the end of 2021. 

Having completed it, I had my team hear it and since it had the unspoken love and communication aspect to it, we decided it would be the perfect release for valentine's and an ideal first release of the year.

Did you expect this much popularity? 

I played ‘Aankhon Se Batana’ live for the first time when I was opening for Anuv Jain in Mumbai. I remember that the crowd had already caught onto the chorus on hearing it for the first time itself. 

I continued performing the song at all my shows and told people that it's going to be my next release and every-time after the show I had people come up to me and tell me how they want me to release this song as soon as I could. 

Looking at the response, I expected the song to do well in comparison to my previous releases but the response that I actually received has been way more than what I had expected and it has been so overwhelming and exciting at the same time. Very very grateful to everyone for giving so much love to this song!

Future projects?

I am not going to reveal much about my future projects here but I can tell you that the next release is something that's very personal and special to me and it's something on the lines of "smile".

Apart from this, I have a few songs that are on the verge of completion and I've experimented with these songs and hopefully I get to release them in this year itself. You can be assured that you will be getting some quality music in the coming year.

Dikshant Aankhon Se Batana music Yash Jadhav
