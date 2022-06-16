Believe Label & Artist Solutions to release Arjun Kanungo's Debut Album 'INDUSTRY'

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, has come in collaboration with singer, composer, and actor Arjun Kanungo for his debut studio album release “INDUSTRY”. Kanungo has released 3 tracks from the album including the official Indian rendition of Vaultboy’sinternational hit ‘Everything Sucks’! This is done under Believe Label & Artist Solutions (L&AS) which aims to strengthen its burgeoning artiste portfolio in India through its smart distribution and marketing solutions vertical.

Kanungo’s album ‘INDUSTRY’ has been released on his label-One Mind Music along with Believe, and across all major streaming platforms. His debut album showcased him embracingexperimental and intense soundscapes whilst he attempts to navigate from his mainstream pop signature style. Laced with anthemic pop-soul melodies, the album traverses across diverse narratives such as love, ambition and self-discovery whilst shining a deserving spotlight on Kanungo’s artistry and vocal stylings. With the bulk of the tracks written and recorded over the last two years, the album is perfectly suited for this moment in culture forever marked by a global pandemic. The latest track ‘Ilzaam’ from his album has already crossed 23 million views on YouTube.

Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS) has the expertise in assisting Labels and Artists with guidance and support on digital distribution sales strategic initiatives, audio and video services and partnerships with digital service providers.

Vinay Gulawani, Director, Label & Artist Solutions – Believe India comments, “We are delighted to associate with Arjun Kanungo who is one of the most popular artists amongst the youth, due to his mellifluous and concordant voice in all of his songs. He has an exciting young fan base amongst the current millennia of our nation. We are glad to be a part of his debut album and unleash his renowned talent and elevate his popularity, and the launch of this album is just the beginning of it. At Believe, we go the extra mile to collaborate with artists of high calibre to fulfil their endeavours through our tailored solutions.”

Arjun Kanungo, adds, “The idea of INDUSTRY emerged during the pandemic. I set out on this journey of self-discovery and began to re-evaluate my journey in the music industry. I felt it was time to put myself artistically forward in a way I hadn’t done before and began working on the album. I wanted it to be raw, real but hyperbolic in its vibe. It took me about 9 months to write the 12 songs and for the last 2 months, we’ve been working on concepts for the music video. With this showcase, I want to present the audience with something that is compelling and not forced. I feel like with this album my audience will relate viscerally and not factually. INDUSTRY is my personal interpretation of my evolution as an artist. I believe that my music is all about nuanced storytelling. I’ve tried to unravel the more personal parts of me that you don’toften get to see. I wouldn’t be true to my craft if I am unable toexpress all that I am as an artist and as an individual. This is probably one of the first times I'll get to be vulnerable and express myself candidly.”

Arjun has been one of the loved performers of our country and over the past few years, he has won many accolades. He won the GIMA Award for Best Debut in 2015 along with Times of India's 100 most desirable men in 2016. Recently, he has put himself on the global map with the Indian rendition of Vaultboy's 'Everything Sucks', the popular international hit and number one single that inspired millions of reels on Instagram and TikTok. This version is specifically made for India with lyrics in Hindi written by Arjun and Dhruv Yogii, while featuring parts of the original song by Vaultboy.