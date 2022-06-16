Beatoven.ai – India's first AI-backed royalty free music tech platform launched

MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music tech start-up providing a platform for music composers to create royalty-free, affordable, easy to license, exclusive & mood-based music.

Co-founded by two eminent youngsters, Mansoor Rahimat Khan and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Beatoven.ai aims to revolutionize how music is consumed and repurposed by content creators (youtubers, podcast creators, ad jingle makers, etc). Not only is Beatoven.ai the first of its kind AI-enabled innovation in the music industry, but also is the only platform that offers content creators original music in Cinematic, Indian, Indie, Ambient, Hip-hop, Electronic, Pop, and RnB genres. Content creators will also be able to customize their soundtracks to synchronize with their videos or podcasts.

Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co-Founder, & CEO, Beatoven.ai pointed out during the launch, "Beatoven.ai leverages AI to make mood-based music to synchronize with the vibe of the creator’s content. The technology used by Beatoven.ai generates completely original royalty-free music that content creators can use without the hassle of copyright issues. Till date, Beatoven.ai has helped generate more than 1000 music tracks that have already been used in various mediums. More than 350 minutes of music has already been downloaded, and 10000+ minutes of music data has been contributed. Artists can use Beatoven.ai to generate new sounds derived from all types of audio inputs. Also, rights of the music belong to the company; as a result, users get a perpetual license for using the soundtracks for their choice of content and choice of medium. "

Siddharth Bhardwaj, Co-Founder & CTO, Beatoven.ai, explains, "AI music relies on software programs and algorithms to learn and evolve by listening to millions of songs and pieces, recognizing patterns to create music. The technology used for Beatoven.ai is a mix of artificial intelligence and music theory, that helps musicians compose music based on their preferences. The onset of AI does not replace human art but will augment and complement artists to spur a golden span of creativity."

Some of the popular musicians who are already contributing to the platform are Khalid Ahmed, Sitarist Asad Khan, Ustad Chhote Rahimat Khan, Singer songwriter duo Merak, electronic producer three oscillators, New York based pianist Maham Riaz, Indie Routes and Anand Bhaskar collective's guitarist Hrishi Giridhar, Sanjog Bhushan (Trix).

Beatoven.ai through its innovation will help approx. 2000 artists globally since the interface will be acquiring the rights of music catalogs over the next 1 year and will showcase their tunes on their interface making their art easily accessible and sharable and thereby potentially helping artists reach out listeners across the globe.

This platform is backed by tech giants InfoEdge and Entrepreneur First, and the company has raised a total of USD 1.05 million of funding to date. The platform already has more than 1000 users and 150 musicians contributing data to this platform, even before the official launch.

Beatoven.ai is planning to launch a music production competition that will allow collectors to mint NFTs of their favorite artists' productions in collaboration with Beatoven.ai