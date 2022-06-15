Tulsi Kumaar brings you a whimsical dream with the Lofi revibed rendition of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin'!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumaar lends her soulful touch to ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’, the popular romantic track from the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is out with the Lofi revibed rendition of the love song.
Lofi Music has been around for many years, but its popularity has exploded in recent times and Tulsi is amoung the first to usher in the trend in the Indian music industry.
Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam with the music for the Lofi rendition arranged by Lijo George, the music video is set against a transcendent background, reminiscent of spring and straight out of a whimsical dream. Tulsi Kumaar looks ethereal in the music video conceptualized and directed by Sumit Baruah.
Says Tulsi Kumaar, “Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin is a beautiful song that lent itself perfectly to this lofi rendition. The set, the vibe, the music video and all the elements within it are super dreamy and I hope audiences enjoy it.”
Says producer Bhushan Kumar, “The romantic track ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was very well accepted by audiences. We decided to surprise them with this unplugged, revibed version of the love song in Tulsi Kumaar’s soulful voice.”
Says composer Pritam, “Tulsi Kumaar lends a special quality to this track with her innocent tone and melodious voice. Look forward to how audiences react to this version.”
Tulsi Kumaar’s Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin (Lofi Revibed) is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, India's content consumption has increased significantly.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks introduces, ‘BIG World’ – a slew of offeriread more
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Naam Reh Jaayega, a musical tribute, for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will see a set of new performances by singers and Lata...read more
MUMBAI: Coinciding with the upcoming World Music Day, Beatoven.ai announced the launch of India’s first ever AI-driven, new age, disruptive, music...read more
MUMBAI: May it be acting, dancing or rapping; Manav Chhabra is truly the king of all trades, inching close to 2 million followers on Instagram....read more
MUMBAI: Dads are superheroes who do not flaunt capes. How about making this Father’s Day extra special for your superhero? Heard your dad humming “...read more
MUMBAI: Over 57 years since its release in 1965, ‘The Sound of Music’ and its musical notes still linger in the memories of legions of fans. The...read more