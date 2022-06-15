Tulsi Kumaar brings you a whimsical dream with the Lofi revibed rendition of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin'!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumaar lends her soulful touch to ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’, the popular romantic track from the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is out with the Lofi revibed rendition of the love song.

Lofi Music has been around for many years, but its popularity has exploded in recent times and Tulsi is amoung the first to usher in the trend in the Indian music industry.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam with the music for the Lofi rendition arranged by Lijo George, the music video is set against a transcendent background, reminiscent of spring and straight out of a whimsical dream. Tulsi Kumaar looks ethereal in the music video conceptualized and directed by Sumit Baruah.

Says Tulsi Kumaar, “Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin is a beautiful song that lent itself perfectly to this lofi rendition. The set, the vibe, the music video and all the elements within it are super dreamy and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

Says producer Bhushan Kumar, “The romantic track ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was very well accepted by audiences. We decided to surprise them with this unplugged, revibed version of the love song in Tulsi Kumaar’s soulful voice.”

Says composer Pritam, “Tulsi Kumaar lends a special quality to this track with her innocent tone and melodious voice. Look forward to how audiences react to this version.”

Tulsi Kumaar’s Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin (Lofi Revibed) is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.