Multiple retakes for Shankar Mahadevan on Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Naam Reh Jaayega, a musical tribute, for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will see a set of new performances by singers and Lata Mangershar’s siblings on the finale episode this Sunday. Conceived by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios & hosted by Sonu Nigam, the show airs on Star Plus every Sunday at 7 PM.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar will be present talking about the musical journey of their beloved sister, Lata Mangeshkar. The grand finale episode will see singer Javed Ali humming to Lata Ji's 'Ae Dil Ay Nadaan', Anwesha and Shankar Mahadevan singing, ‘Oh Palan Hare' and Neeti Mohan beautifully crooning 'Tera Yahaan Koi Nahi’ filling up the episode with some of Lata Mangeshkar’s most memorable songs.

Sources say Shankar Mahadevan who is known as a perfectionist, asked for multiple retakes of ‘Oh Palan Hare’ because he wasn't happy with the alaap on the song. He wanted it to sound absolutely perfect and finally it did. He was very emotional and wanted to make sure he hit the pitch right." Shankar Mahadevan shared, "Our Film industry has one peculiar sound, and if one needs to describe it one word it is called 'Lata Mangeshkar'. that is why she is rightfully the legend our country could ever have”.

Lata Mageshkar’s brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar said, "She didn't reach where she was, easily. She had to go through a lot of struggles. She had to take care of us all at such a young age and earn money by singing. My Father had his own car, studio and company and we as kids had seen good days but then all fell down after his death. But because of Didi and her efforts we rose again. She was very simple and full of sadgi. After she has gone, I can feel the legacy she has left behind."

While Lata Mageshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar spoke about her sister’s talent by saying, "Lata didi’s visarjan happened with Saraswati Goddess, it was the same day of Saraswati Ma’s visrajan, 6th February, what else can I say ?."

The singers featured on the show include Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal ,Anwesha and Lata Mangeshkar’s sister & the iconic singer, Asha Bhosle.

The 8-episode, hour-long series promises to revive the glory of Lata Mangeshkar’s inimitable voice and the beautiful memories she left behind. Nam Reh Jayegaa is a tribute to the life of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar