Jury Pankaj Udhas talks about two major goals of 5th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas is one of the jury of the 5th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud along with Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Sudeep Banerji.

Khazana Artist Aloud is a unique, Pan-India talent hunt that seeks to amalgamate the magic of Ghazals. Their purpose is to aspire singers, they had around 600 entries from different states of India. This year they are expecting even bigger turn out.

They have two major goals; the first being to promote level singing and the second being to bring all the young aspiring singers to bring them affront, introducing them to music lovers.

The stage offers Bhavik Rathod (Pune) and Prajakta Savarkar Shinde (Jabalpur), winners of the 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt a platform to showcase their talent by launching a single “Le Chala Jan”, thereby charming ghazal lovers worldwide.

Excited about the Khazana Artist Aloud, the singer said, “All the Jury members have travelled the distance to come to where they are, they also believe this form of music should continue. They are all equally excited and eager to listen to the newcomers. Sometimes it’s surprising that some of them are even better than the pros. We are all in sync because we all think alike. There’s also this thing where we listen to three rounds of it, to finalise the winners, so we also give a lot of patience to the participants”.

There were a lot of talented artists during the last 4-5 years. Music goes on and initially changes over time. Songs have obviously changed from the 1950s and the 1970s from now. “The only thing that is constant is ‘change’. But the ghazal singing is eternal and it has lasted for 400 years. It will always appeal to listeners and as ghazal is a good combination of good music and good wordings”, he concluded.

