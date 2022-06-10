TuneCore Announces New Unlimited Release Pricing Plansto Fuel Constant Music Creation

MUMBAI / NEW YORK CITY- Today, TuneCore, the leading independent digital music distributor for self-releasing artists, announces the company’s biggest change since opening for business 16 years ago—its new Unlimited Release Pricing Plans. The announcement was made by Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore.
Since its inception, TuneCore, a division of global digital music companyBelieve, has democratized access to music distribution for self-releasing artists by introducing the first flat fee, pay-per-release distribution model on the market. Today, successful release strategies have shifted from doing a few EPs or one album per year to releasing singles more often and more regularly to stay top of mind with existing and potential fans. With the launch of TuneCore’s Unlimited program, constant music creation is made more accessible for all artists by giving them the control to release an unlimited number of singles and albums.For the free plan, artists are able to get their music directly into the music libraries of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTokand startmaking moneyright away, as they crowdsource the music’s popularity directly with fans. As they move through their careers, artists will be able to upgrade their plan to better meet their evolving needs as they grow.
TuneCore’s New Unlimited Release Plan
Commented Gleeson, “We’ve spent a year speaking directly to artists and labels about how we can make our service better for them. Whatemerged is: artists want to be able to test their new music for free before distributing to all services and they want to release the music they are creating instantly, regularly, and seamlessly with one annual subscription enabling unlimited music distribution.TuneCore’s new program gives self-releasing artists at any stage of their careers the freedom to choose the plan that works best for them, while maintaining the high quality of service TuneCore is known for. With TuneCore Unlimited, artists pay less and earn more.”
Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe India added, “In a constantly evolving music industry, our goal continues to support all artists, at all stages of their career and with the new Unlimited Pricing model, it allows us to further our mission at the local level, in the best possible way and help them to grow their careers independently.”
Unlimited Plans
TuneCore’s new Unlimited program includes four plans catered to give options and choice to meet the unique needs of all artists:
Heena Kriplani, Head of TuneCore, South Asia explained, “One of our biggest strengths is the relationship and subsequent conversations we have with artists. We see the changing ecosystem and make sure we adapt. The Unlimited Pricing model is that once-a-year payment solution that enables and encourages artists to maximize their releases, creating new opportunities to engage with fans and fuel music discovery across Digital music and social platforms.”
TuneCore artist, Nikhita Gandhi, commented, “TuneCore has always been my preferred distribution partner. What stands out about them is their dependability and their willingness to adapt to artist needs. To me it’s heartening to see that a conversation with TuneCore can result in a change in format, all focused on the betterment of an artist. I’m thrilled that with this more affordable model, my fellow artists can also benefit from all that TuneCore offers.”
The new Unlimited program gives artists the freedom to create more music and experiment with different release strategies to advance their careers and feed their growing fanbases. Even those sensitive to pricing can utilize the New Artist free plan or the Rising Artist INR 999 plan to experience TuneCore's expertise in independent distribution and become eligible for upstream into Believe Label & Artist Solutions or BelieveArtists Services divisions’ “Signed By” program which has benefited over 400 TuneCore artists globally.
Continued Gleeson, “With all of these changes, one thing stays the same - TuneCore will never waiver from putting artists first and with each update to our service, we will keep our artists’ needs front of mind. Ultimately, we’re here to help them make their music better, and help them become better known.”
About TuneCore:
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Wynk, Gaana, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Hungama, JioSaavn and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com
About Believe:
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,430 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve. Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com
