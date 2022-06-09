US-based contemporary Indian singer Devika returns with a stunner of a lo-fi video single

MUMBAI: Grammy Submitted singer Devika, who gave us memorable songs such as Kehnde Ne Naina, Barkhaa Bahaar & Ek Tera Pyar (with Bohemia) is back with a soulful lo-fi Punjabi single titled Dil Tenu. The versatile artist is known for the old world charm that her renditions carry along her spirited collaborations with a variety of artists.
On Dil Tenu, Devika - who is known for her unique voice & soulful songs - collaborates with Mumbai-based producer Jayhaan of Desi Jersey Club as her dialogue on love, heartbreak and memories swirls over post-internet lo-fi, chill beats. A summer ease is palpable as Devika’s raw and haunting vocals cascade against coastal rocks in the video’s pristine beach visuals. Click here to watch Dil Tenu.
The music video was shot in the US San Francisco Bay Area and brings back memories of Devika’s original Barkha Bahaar from her second solo album Saari Raat. Stirring guitar chords and a simple groove make Dil Tenu a quintessential contemporary Indian summer song… like a cool breeze on a summer day.
Her first album ‘Devika’ featured the song Kehnde Ne Naina which was a big success - it aired on MTV India for over a year and made it eventually to Sony Music’s top selling compilation titled Teri Deewani featuring a large list of some of the best names in the Sufi/ folk realm such as Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Rekha Bharadwaj, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher, Sona Mohapatra.
Devika has also collaborated with Punjabi Rapper Bohemia on many of his top charting Hip-Hop tracks as well as the US Based producer Holmes Ives on electronic Indian ballads including Jab Se Piya which was a Grammy consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category. Her other collaborations include music with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Mike Klooster of Smash Mouth.
