Music Composer Dhruv Ghanekar shares insight about "Dhakaad", "Babul" and "Lori" for Kangana Ranaut starred "Dhakad"

MUMBAI: Music Composer Dhruv Ghanekar composed “Dhakaad”, “Babul” and “Lori” for Kangana Ranaut starred “Dhakad”.

“Babul” was born as the composer was working on the score of the film over a very disturbing scene within the story. “Dhaakad” was again born out of the score as he needed a strong character theme and the song opens with the thematic interpretation of the melody. “Lori” is quiet and dark and becomes operatic and dissonant in the middle.

Working for three tracks at a time must be challenging, was it different working from each other? Tell us about “Dhakaad”, “Babul” and “Lori”, what is it about?

I began work on Dhaakad in Jan 2020 with the Lori So Ja Re , as it was integral to the story and they were about to begin shooting for the film. Unfortunately due to the lockdown I couldn't record in person, so Sunidhi had to record it by herself in remote. We did this twice as it was recorded over 6 months in 2 different phases. So yes it was challenging as I wasn't able to guide the vocals , but she is such a professional that she just understood the ethos and mood of the music and delivered in spades! Hari Haran ,recorded much later in person at my studio.

The brief I gave myself was to try and imagine if a Tim Burton film had a Lori - how would that sound? hence it has a very dark atmosphere that encapsulates the character upon whom it is based. The song is quiet and dark and becomes operatic and dissonant in the middle .The endeavour was to transport the listener into the dark world of the antagonist.The song has been beautifully penned by ishitta arun.

Babul- which is actually a Bidai song was born as I was working on the score of the film over a very disturbing scene within the story. The music needed to evoke a strong reaction and it does so with the help of dark trap and break beats treatment-.Richa Sharma has hit the ball out of the park with an unbelievable vocal performance.

Dhaakad was again born out of the score as I needed a strong character theme and the song opens with the thematic interpretation of the melody. It is the song of the main protagonist Agni. The song needed to embody her character, fierce and fiery yet vulnerable. From a composition point of view too, the track needed to encompass all the characteristics in lyrical and musical form that underlines the titular character’s journey in the film.The track endeavours to transport the viewer into the film’s world whilst keeping the universal appeal that captures the best of east and west. The song marks the debut of the incredible Vasundhara Vee on vocals . The lyrics are by Ishitta Arun.

The trailer of the movie looks epic!!! How do you feel being apart of it?

Dhaakad is a landmark film in Indian cinema as it the first time viewers will be watching a female protagonist performing realistic action scenes on such an epic scale. The film looks stunning and sounds spectacular and promises a fun ride for the viewers.

It is a privilege that i got to produce the background score and 3 songs of a project with such a huge width and scale. The director Razy Ghai had a vision to create a film that is unapologetic, unabashed and irreverent in its attitude. The music needed to capture its ethos but also bring an emotional arc to the story.The score features singers and artists from across the globe Olena Uutai from Siberia, Horns players from the States, Orchestra from Prague and Budapest and a plethora of Indian stalwarts like Taufiq Qureshi , Navin Kumar, Ravi Chary, Nandini Srikar, Indrajit Tubby Sharma, Mohini Dey, Steve Turner among others.

The score has a rich blend of music from across the globe.

You got back to your feel for movie songs after a long time, how do you feel?

Yes Its true Ive been away from movies as I have been very busy scoring commercials and creating content for brands and artists across the globe. Over the past 10 years I have done a ton of award winning work in advertising. However I intend in all earnestness to get back on the saddle and do more movies going forward.There is no greater feeling than watching your music on a a big screen- Its truly is the ultimate thrill. Cinema is king!