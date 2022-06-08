For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jun 2022 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

In the loving memory of Late Shri Sidhu Moosewala (Shubhdeep Singh)

MUMBAI: Legendary singer-composer Sidhu Moosewala (Shubhdeep Singh) left for a heavenly abode on 29th May 2022, mourning his demise, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Foundation organized a prayer meeting for his Maharashtra fans to pay their homage.

Celebrities from the Punjabi film industry, Indian Music Industry & Bollywood were spotted at the prayer meeting- Jimmy Shergill, Salim Merchant, Daler Mehndi, Ekta Anand, Charan Singh Sapra, Arvinder Singh, Ananya Chadha, Pritam Singh, Neelu Kohli, Kanwalpreet Singh

Shocked by the demise, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Foundation says "The singer left an everlasting impression on his fans and well-wishers for time immemorial. He will live in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace"

