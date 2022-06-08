Bengaluru get ready for an exhilarating performance by the youth icon and pop sensation Arjun Kanungo at Supermoon #Nowtrending ft. Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: After delivering back-to-back electrifying shows, the pop star of India and youth heartthrob Arjun Kanungo is now all set to rock in Bengaluru. The superhit Supermoon #Nowtrending ft. Arjun Kanungo's gig will now mesmerize his fans in Bengaluru on June 12th at the Club XU, The Leela Palace
This adrenaline-packed live club concert will bring to the fans a host of record-breaking songs such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, La La La La, Aaya Na Tu, Fursat, as well as leave fans grooving to his latest trending tracks Barsaat and Ilzaam from his recently released debut album - Industry.
Date: 12th June 2022
Place: Club XU, The Leela Palace
Excited to be a part of this amazing performance, go book your tickets right now on BookMyShow
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: After delivering back-to-back electrifying shows, the pop star of India and youth heartthrob Arjun Kanungo is now all set to rock in...read more
MUMBAI: Kunaal Roy Kapur brings to his Instagram story to convey a heartbroken message to Nia Sharma. Last evening, Kunaal Roy Kapur posted a story...read more
MUMBAI: To give one of its kind experience to all the music lovers across the globe, music maestro Pritam and his brainchild Jam 8, in association...read more
MUMBAI: Watch the versatile Bollywood singer and composer Darshan Raval, known for his popular chartbusters such as Mehrama and Chogada, exclusively...read more
MUMBAI: India’s first Body percussionist, Bharat Verma launched his proprietary dance show Bharat’s Beat Show (BBS) in the city of Lakes Udaipur....read more