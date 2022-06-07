On Gaana Happy hours, Darshan Raval on if he is 'hot', or 'cute'!

MUMBAI: Watch the versatile Bollywood singer and composer Darshan Raval, known for his popular chartbusters such as Mehrama and Chogada, exclusively on Gaana Happy Hours! In this exclusive episode, he also reveals why he wants his fans to call him ‘hot’ and not ‘cute’.
Darshan’s latest song Goriye, which he has called a perfect summer song with catchy beats, was released in March and was an instant hit with fans garnering millions of views. On Happy Hours, Darshan talks about a time when he used to party even if his songs got just 1,000 views, and even 300 views used to seem like a huge number! All these spicy tidbits and more await Darshan’s fans on Gaana, India’s no.1 music streaming app. Hop on to Gaana to enjoy a splendid musical experience and listen to stories of Darshan’s journey to the world of music exclusively on the Gaana app.
Link: https://gaana.com/lvsartist/darshan-raval/2841
Date: June 8th, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. onwards
