News |  07 Jun 2022 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Music Maestro Pritam launches ‘Jamroom’ an original music series featuring Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Mame Khan, Asees Kaur, Shalmali Kholgade, Shilpa Rao & other celebrated singers!

MUMBAI: To give one of its kind experience to all the music lovers across the globe, music maestro Pritam and his brainchild Jam 8, in association with Prime Focus and Collective Artists Network along with Sony Music Entertainment and creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo launch Jamroom. It is an original music series that brings together India’s most celebrated singers with some of the brightest young music composers and lyricists for a magical celebration of music curated by Pritam himself. This musical series is a beautiful lineup of 10 original tracks over 10 weeks sung by 19 celebrated singers with music by 12 talented composers that release every Friday across all streaming platforms and on Sony Music India’s YouTube Channel. 

Roposo Jamroom has an exciting line-up of original songs sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Shalmali Kholgade, Ash King, Nikhita Gandhi, Mame Khan, Prakriti Kakar, Akriti Kakar, Amit Mishra, Babul Supriyo, Shashwat Singh, Jazim Sharma, Antara Mitra, Mohammed Irfan, and Akshay The One. The songs have been written and composed by talented artists and musicians from Pritam’s Jam8 incubation studio.

Speaking about the exciting initiative, Bollywood music composer and Founder of JAM8, Pritam Chakraborty said, “It brings me great delight to bring to you a project that is very close to my heart. Roposo Jamroom is a fruit of the labour of a lot of skilled and hardworking people. It is a celebration of the musical talents of some of India’s brightest emerging composers, lyricists, and, of course, some of our most loved star performers. Over the next 10 weeks, we will be bringing to you an array of beautiful melodies and emotions. JAM8 has consistently provided a platform to musicians and I am so glad that Roposo Jamroom, brought to you by the teams at JAM8, Sony Music and Roposo, will provide a wonderful opportunity for young new musicians.  I hope all of you bless it with your love and enjoy the experience just as much as we did.”

The first song ‘Raah Dikha De’ sung by Mohit Chauhan and Asees Kaur composed by Shubham Shirule and Ana Rehman released on 3rd June and has already received an overwhelming response. The song is a melodic escape to a cool & breezy mountainside. The second song ‘Honey KeSang’ a quirky, upbeat dance number sung by Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra & Akshay The One with a composition by Kaushik Das & Subhadeep Das which releases on Friday 10thJune.

Music Maestros Pritam Sonu Nigam Mohit Chauhaan Mame Khan Asees Kaur Shilpa Rao
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

