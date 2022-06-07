Kunaal Roy Kapur conveys heartbroken message to Nia Sharma

MUMBAI: Kunaal Roy Kapur brings to his Instagram story to convey a heartbroken message to Nia Sharma. Last evening, Kunaal Roy Kapur posted a story saying “Nia you’ve done this to me once, please don’t do this to me again” in a very disappointing and shocking tone. “How can you be so cruel to people who love you so much! Main Hairaan hoon” he adds.
Replying to Kunaal’s message, Nia Sharma also took it to her Instagram story where he said, ‘’Kunaal, just relax! Mujhe nahi pata tum itne Hairaan kuyn ho. You should just deal with it.” What could be the meaning of this suspicious conversation? Stay tuned to find out!
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: In the recent past, we all have grooved to the soothing beats and warm lyrics of ‘Tu Aake Dekhle,’ but ever wondered why its singer Arpan...read more
MUMBAI: To give one of its kind experience to all the music lovers across the globe, music maestro Pritam and his brainchild Jam 8, in association...read more
MUMBAI: There are a sizable number of those in India who contest elections after elections but remain undeterred in their never-say-die spirit. The...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Pop icon Armaan Malik along with Warner Music India today dropped a reprised version of Ed Sheeran’s 2step as part of their second...read more
MUMBAI: Kunaal Roy Kapur brings to his Instagram story to convey a heartbroken message to Nia Sharma. Last evening, Kunaal Roy Kapur posted a story...read more