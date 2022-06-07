Kunaal Roy Kapur conveys heartbroken message to Nia Sharma

MUMBAI: Kunaal Roy Kapur brings to his Instagram story to convey a heartbroken message to Nia Sharma. Last evening, Kunaal Roy Kapur posted a story saying “Nia you’ve done this to me once, please don’t do this to me again” in a very disappointing and shocking tone. “How can you be so cruel to people who love you so much! Main Hairaan hoon” he adds.

Replying to Kunaal’s message, Nia Sharma also took it to her Instagram story where he said, ‘’Kunaal, just relax! Mujhe nahi pata tum itne Hairaan kuyn ho. You should just deal with it.” What could be the meaning of this suspicious conversation? Stay tuned to find out!