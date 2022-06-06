For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Jun 2022 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

The Dhartipakads of Indian elections: Shedding literary light on Indian political mavericks who contest poll after poll with a never-say-die spirit

MUMBAI: There are a sizable number of those in India who contest elections after elections but remain undeterred in their never-say-die spirit. The death of Narendra Nath Dubey ‘Adig’ at Varanasi recently, who contested every election as an independent candidate since 1984, losing even his security deposit every time, has brought to the fore the saga of such mavericks who add color to Indian elections. They are called Dhartipakads. Translated literally, Dhartipakad means ‘one who clings on to the earth’ (dharti = earth; pakad/pakar = grasp). The word suggests both tenacity and defiance.

Adig was not alone. Such personalities across the states enter the fray notwithstanding stands taken by the Elections Commission of India from time to time to deter them.

Narrating the tale of Dhartipakads, a new book “The Power of the Ballot: Travail and Triumph in the Elections” says:

“In a country where general elections are like people’s festival, the nickname dhartipakad personifies the maverick souls and their never-say-die spirit - the ones who have contested unsuccessfully in several elections against top political leaders.

“It’s possible to dismiss these unusual candidates as mere attention seekers who receive disproportionate attention with respect to the few hundred votes they fetch. But it can be also argued that these head-turners — some of whom claim to have contested 200–300 polls

at various levels - represent the quintessential spirit of Indian democracy, where even the dissenter or jester is offered space.”

The book goes on to mention veteran Dhartipakads like Dr K. Padmarajan from Salem in Tamil Nadu,who filed his papers for the 201st time in Wayanad for the same seat as Rahul Gandhi in 2019. This self-proclaimed ‘Election King’ from Salem has got his name in the Limca Book of Records for being the ‘Most Unsuccessful Candidate’.

Then there are those like Bhagwati Prasad Dikshit alias Ghorewala from Kanpur, who resorted to participation in the elections to lodge his protest against corruption and once netted more than 80,000 votes in the 1980 mid-term Lok Sabha polls. Ghorewala was also among the three petitioners in 1981 to challenge the first election of Rajiv Gandhi from Amethi parliamentary constituency.

The book has been jointly authored by a veteran journalist Anil Maheshwari and a senior advocate Vipul Maheshwari. Published by Bloomsbury, it narrates the saga of Indian elections with stories ranging from digitisation of voting and the constant struggle with the malpractices to holding elections during pandemic.

Tags
Rajiv Gandhi Singer music
Related news
News | 06 Jun 2022

Calum Scott premieres powerful new single & video “Boys in the Street”

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott shares his new single “Boys in the Street,” an intimate and deeply empathetic cover of a 2015 track from Scottish artist Greg Holden.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2022

Mokita teams up with Charlotte Sands on new song "Crash"

MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita partners with rising artist Charlotte Sands on latest single “Crash”, a track about being stuck in a relationship with someone that you know won’t last, it’s not good for either of you, but you can’t break the cycle of it.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2022

Chingari, powered by $GARI, celebrates World Bicycle and Environment Day with its 150+ creators all around India

MUMBAI: Chingari, world’s fastest growing on-chain social app, along with Chingari Creators and Influencers contributed to the global mission of environment preservation through the brand’s #WheelsofChange campaign on the occasion of World Bicycle Day & Environment Day.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have teamed up for the first time on their thunderous tech-house heater "1, 2 Step."

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai',‘Wajah’ and many more, is once again all set to woo the music l

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Chingari, powered by $GARI, celebrates World Bicycle and Environment Day with its 150+ creators all around India

MUMBAI: Chingari, world’s fastest growing on-chain social app, along with Chingari Creators and Influencers contributed to the global mission of...read more

2
Finding power in art: Pop icons Armaan Malik & Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of '2Step'

MUMBAI: Count on Armaan Malik to foray into unexplored arenas of his craft and never disappoint. After the massive success of his latest singles ‘You...read more

3
Calum Scott premieres powerful new single & video “Boys in the Street”

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott shares his new single “Boys in the Street,” an intimate and deeply empathetic cover of a...read more

4
The Dhartipakads of Indian elections: Shedding literary light on Indian political mavericks who contest poll after poll with a never-say-die spirit

MUMBAI: There are a sizable number of those in India who contest elections after elections but remain undeterred in their never-say-die spirit. The...read more

5
Mokita teams up with Charlotte Sands on new song "Crash"

MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita partners with rising artist Charlotte Sands on latest single “Crash”, a track about being stuck in a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games