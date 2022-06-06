Finding power in art: Pop icons Armaan Malik & Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of '2Step'

MUMBAI: Count on Armaan Malik to foray into unexplored arenas of his craft and never disappoint. After the massive success of his latest singles ‘You’ and ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’, the Indian pop star brings a huge treat for music lovers by joining hands with none other than Ed Sheeran for one of the biggest pop collaborations we've witnessed.
Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Ed’s new version of 2step featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support.
Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."
He adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”
Ed Sheeran’s 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the 7th of June, 2022.
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, world’s fastest growing on-chain social app, along with Chingari Creators and Influencers contributed to the global mission of...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott shares his new single “Boys in the Street,” an intimate and deeply empathetic cover of a...read more
MUMBAI: There are a sizable number of those in India who contest elections after elections but remain undeterred in their never-say-die spirit. The...read more
MUMBAI: Count on Armaan Malik to foray into unexplored arenas of his craft and never disappoint. After the massive success of his latest singles ‘You...read more
MUMBAI: Chill-pop producer-musician Mokita partners with rising artist Charlotte Sands on latest single “Crash”, a track about being stuck in a...read more