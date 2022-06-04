For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jun 2022 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai',‘Wajah’ and many more, is once again all set to woo the music lovers with the title track of Colors channel new show ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’. Earlier also, Rahul has lent his voice & composed for the iconic title tracks of many popular television shows like ‘Bepannah’, ‘Beyadh2’, ‘Internet Wala Love’, ‘Gatbandhan’ , Tu Aashiqui , Ye Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and to name a few that are still fresh in our memory.

Airing at 8:30 PM from Monday to Friday, ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is Jain’s second prime time show on Colors. His compositions & voice have been also setting the mood of the daily drama ‘Sirf Tum’ at 8 PM.

The voice behind many of the romantic popular serial title tracks & Bollywood Films says “ When the makers explained me the concept of the show, I was elated to get the opportunity to compose & sing. The original song ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is already a blockbuster and to create something with the same title was a task . The idea was to bring to the viewers different and unique love tracks that will create a magic in there mind. But I have given my heart and soul while singling & composing them. All the songs are extremely special.”

Tags
Singer Rahul Jain Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho
Related news
News | 04 Jun 2022

Kulick Releases Brand New Version Of His Most Streamed Song "Colors"

Multi-talented singer-songwriter, producer, audio engineer Kulick has delved into his past with a nod to his future, on a brand new version of his most streamed song to date, his 2018 hit "Colors," which has generated over 2.3M streams and counting.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Yaya Bey drops irresistible new single "pour up"

MUMBAI: Yaya Bey releases the carefree single “pour up”, the latest single from her forthcoming new album ‘Remember Your North Star’, out 17th June on Big Dada.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you will become prey. Aquila Young's new single "Oblivion" was inspired by the chase and pursuit of a Jason Bourne film.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Groove Cruise Cabo announces 2022 lineup with headliners Claude VonStroke, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and Said The Sky

MUMBAI: Making its grand return to the West Coast, Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise unveils a star-studded lineup for The Ascension sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas from Wednesday, October 19 - Monday, October 24.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo releasing new two Song Digital single on June 3rd

MUMBAI: Long Island, NY has a long and storied history as a hub of underground punk, and with their debut 2-track single, GONE STEREO, has added the first page to their chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have...read more

2
One of Europe's most iconic DJs, Delon, releases collaboration with Cuban singer Eribertho Cruz

MUMBAI: He is one of those artists who are unanimous ... DELON is cheered as much by a discerning and demanding public as by a wider public...read more

3
"Patola" by Producer Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music is another magnificent addition to Regional Charts

MUMBAI: The regional vernacular popular music industry in North India is acquiring popularity every passing day. Haryanvi Music is one of the...read more

4
NIKI unveils new single and video ‘Before’ via 88rising

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Before.” The track is...read more

5
Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games