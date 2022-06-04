Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai',‘Wajah’ and many more, is once again all set to woo the music lovers with the title track of Colors channel new show ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’. Earlier also, Rahul has lent his voice & composed for the iconic title tracks of many popular television shows like ‘Bepannah’, ‘Beyadh2’, ‘Internet Wala Love’, ‘Gatbandhan’ , Tu Aashiqui , Ye Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and to name a few that are still fresh in our memory.

Airing at 8:30 PM from Monday to Friday, ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is Jain’s second prime time show on Colors. His compositions & voice have been also setting the mood of the daily drama ‘Sirf Tum’ at 8 PM.

The voice behind many of the romantic popular serial title tracks & Bollywood Films says “ When the makers explained me the concept of the show, I was elated to get the opportunity to compose & sing. The original song ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is already a blockbuster and to create something with the same title was a task . The idea was to bring to the viewers different and unique love tracks that will create a magic in there mind. But I have given my heart and soul while singling & composing them. All the songs are extremely special.”