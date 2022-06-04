Singer Rahul Jain is all set to create his voice magic in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'

MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar Lag Jave', 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Dim Dim Light', 'Fidaai',‘Wajah’ and many more, is once again all set to woo the music lovers with the title track of Colors channel new show ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’. Earlier also, Rahul has lent his voice & composed for the iconic title tracks of many popular television shows like ‘Bepannah’, ‘Beyadh2’, ‘Internet Wala Love’, ‘Gatbandhan’ , Tu Aashiqui , Ye Pyar Nahi To Kya Hai and to name a few that are still fresh in our memory.
Airing at 8:30 PM from Monday to Friday, ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is Jain’s second prime time show on Colors. His compositions & voice have been also setting the mood of the daily drama ‘Sirf Tum’ at 8 PM.
The voice behind many of the romantic popular serial title tracks & Bollywood Films says “ When the makers explained me the concept of the show, I was elated to get the opportunity to compose & sing. The original song ‘Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ is already a blockbuster and to create something with the same title was a task . The idea was to bring to the viewers different and unique love tracks that will create a magic in there mind. But I have given my heart and soul while singling & composing them. All the songs are extremely special.”
MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more
MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more
MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more
MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have...read more
MUMBAI: He is one of those artists who are unanimous ... DELON is cheered as much by a discerning and demanding public as by a wider public...read more
MUMBAI: The regional vernacular popular music industry in North India is acquiring popularity every passing day. Haryanvi Music is one of the...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Before.” The track is...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Music Composer , YouTube Sensation Singer Rahul Jain who has been winning the hearts of millions with his singles ‘Tenu Meri Umar...read more