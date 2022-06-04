For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jun 2022 18:35

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have teamed up for the first time on their thunderous tech-house heater "1, 2 Step."

Out now via Insomniac Records, "1, 2 Step" kicks off with a smokey, cinematic build, slowly ascending with house high-hats and thumping kick drums before launching into the infectious Ciara sample. The synth-fueled single blends its fiery club-ready beat with catchy pop sensibilities, positioning "1, 2 Step" as an early contender to be the ubiquitous hit of summer 2022.

"1, 2 Step" marks SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss' first collaboration. The artists initially met at Audiotistic San Diego 2021, where Lee was impressed when SIDEPIECE rinsed an early demo of the record. The producers decided to re-work "1, 2 Step" together, resulting in the sizzling, stadium-smashing single that seamlessly combines SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss' dynamic studio skills.

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss are two of dance music's most in-demand acts: between them, they've sold out shows across the world and remixed superstars including Diplo, Lana Del Rey, Rudimental, John Summit, Calvin Harris, and more.

The track follows SIDEPIECE's soaring deep-house single "Don't Keep Me Waiting," and Lee Foss's hip-hop-oriented Golden State EP.

SIDEPIECE tour dates
6/16/22 - 6/19/22: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 - Manchester, TN
6/18/22 - 6/19/22: Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2022 - Quincy, WA
6/23/22 - 6/26/22: Electric Forest 2022 - Rothbury, MI
7/8/22 - 7/9/22: FVDED In the Park 2022 - Surrey, BC
7/9/22: Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA
7/15/22 - 7/17/22: Tomorrowland - Boom, BE
7/28/22 - 7/31/22: Lollapalooza 2022 - Chicago, IL
8/5/22 - 8/6/22: Breakaway Music Festival Kansas City 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS
8/5/22 - 8/7/22: lsoniq 2022 - Montreal, QC
8/13/22: Ever After Music Festival - Kitchener, ON
8/19/22: Breakaway Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids, MI
9/4/22: Electric Zoo - New York, NY
9/18/22: Imagine Music Festival - Rome, GA

Lee Foss tour dates
6/3/22 - 6/5/22: Saga 2022 - Bucharest, RO
6/5/22:WCM Pool Sessions Frankfurt - Frankfurt, DE
6/10/22 - 6/11/22: Maudes Festival 2022 - Madrid, ESP
6/14/22: Pacha Barcelona - Barcelona, ESP
6/16/22: ANTS, Opium Barcelona - Barcelona, ESP
6/17/22: Social Club - Mallorca, ESP
6/18/2022 : ABODE on the Rock 2022 - Victoria, MLTA
6/21/2022: Repopulate Mars (Opening) - Eden, Ibiza ESP
6/29/22: Paradise, Amnesia - Ibiza, ESP
7/1/22: Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY
7/2/22: Electric Island Canada - Ontario, CAN
7/5/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/9/22: Star of Sound - Murten, CH
7/9/22: Weekend Beach - Malaga, ESP
7/12/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/17/22 - 7/18/22: Hot Creations x The Yacht Week - Croatia
7/19/22: Repopulate Mars, Eden - Ibiza, ESP
7/22/22: Concord Music Hall - Chicago
7/23/22: Space - Miami, FL
7/26/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
7/31/22: Repopulate Mars @ Loosefest - Newcastle, UK
8/2/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/4/22: Destino - Mykonos, GR
8/6/22: Celebrities - Vancouver, CAN
8/7/22: Day Trip - Seattle, WA
8/9/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/13/22: Eden Festival - UK
8/14/22: Medusa Festival - Cullera, ESP
8/16/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/20/22: Le Naiadi - Pescara, IT
8/23/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
8/27/22: Palm Tree Festival - Zrce Beach, Pag, HRV
8/30/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/6/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/13/22: Repopulate Mars - Ibiza, ESP
9/16/22: Imagine Festival 2022 - Rome, GA
9/17/22: Nocturnal - San Bernardino, CA
9/20/22: Repopulate Mars (Closing) - Ibiza, ESP
9/25/22: Solardo presents Higher Dubrovnik - Dubrovnik, HR
9/26/22: Amnesia - Ibiza, ESP

SIDEPIECE Lee Foss 1 2 Step music
