SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have teamed up for the first time on their thunderous tech-house heater "1, 2 Step."

Out now via Insomniac Records, "1, 2 Step" kicks off with a smokey, cinematic build, slowly ascending with house high-hats and thumping kick drums before launching into the infectious Ciara sample. The synth-fueled single blends its fiery club-ready beat with catchy pop sensibilities, positioning "1, 2 Step" as an early contender to be the ubiquitous hit of summer 2022.

"1, 2 Step" marks SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss' first collaboration. The artists initially met at Audiotistic San Diego 2021, where Lee was impressed when SIDEPIECE rinsed an early demo of the record. The producers decided to re-work "1, 2 Step" together, resulting in the sizzling, stadium-smashing single that seamlessly combines SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss' dynamic studio skills.

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss are two of dance music's most in-demand acts: between them, they've sold out shows across the world and remixed superstars including Diplo, Lana Del Rey, Rudimental, John Summit, Calvin Harris, and more.

The track follows SIDEPIECE's soaring deep-house single "Don't Keep Me Waiting," and Lee Foss's hip-hop-oriented Golden State EP.

