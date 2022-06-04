For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jun 2022 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Maggie Rogers new single, 'Want Want' is out

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers shared her new single, “Want Want” – a big, bracing celebration of the irresistible pull of desire. She teamed up with Kid Harpoon and Del Water Gap to produce the track, which was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England and Sid’s Palace in Scarborough, ME. The song was originally written in quarantine with Del Water Gap in Maine and brought to its full form with Kid Harpoon in NYC and Bath. Listen HERE.    

Filmed at a karaoke bar in NYC’s Koreatown, Rogers performs “Want Want” with raw abandon in the official video.  The energy builds as the sinuous verses give way to the frenzied chorus and she’s joined by her band and a growing, grooving crowd. View HERE. The clip was directed by Warren Fu who also collaborated with Rogers and director Michael Scanlon, on the visual for her previous single, “That’s Where I Am.”

“Want Want” is from Rogers’ new album, Surrender, which will be released by Capitol Records on July 29.  Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Want Want” plus “That’s Where I Am.” View the official video for “That’s Where I Am,” which features cameos by David Byrne, Quil Lemons and Hamilton Leithauser, HERE.

NPR said, “‘That’s Where I Am’…is a chunky-boot strut through a floral pop fantasia. Stuttering electronics and handclaps underpin the momentum that builds through the song’s first minute, but then Rogers opens a floodgate of sleek guitar distortion, bassy synth and gated reverb on crashing drums. The overall effect has major ‘90s Alterna-Rock Chick Energy – crunchy production, big guitars, swirling but sturdy motion, restless and unafraid emotion.  Rogers, in a chill performance that pushes her voice to stadium-rocking levels, is more than up to the task.  She’s having an absolute blast…” PAPER noted, “Maggie Rogers’ long-awaited return is a crunchy, electronic piece of pop-rock…as thrilling as anything from her debut album.”  

In early 2020 – after multiple sold-out headline tours and major festival performances in support of 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 1, landed her a nomination for Best New Artist and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams – Rogers retreated to the coast of Maine. Channeling the ocean’s unruly energy, she soon arrived at the controlled chaos and ecstatic physicality that would come to define Surrender. Over the course of 12 unfettered yet exactingly crafted tracks, Rogers fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go. View the album trailer HERE.

Tags
Maggie Rogers music Want Want
Related news
News | 04 Jun 2022

SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have teamed up for the first time on their thunderous tech-house heater "1, 2 Step."

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

KK was fit, careful of diet and no serious medical history

MUMBAI: KK's untimely death on May 31 in Kolkata shocked one and all. Sources close to KK revealed exclusively to us at Indiatoday.in, that the singer was health-conscious and did not have any medical history. He was also a regular at yoga and never had cheat meals.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

Kulick Releases Brand New Version Of His Most Streamed Song "Colors"

Multi-talented singer-songwriter, producer, audio engineer Kulick has delved into his past with a nod to his future, on a brand new version of his most streamed song to date, his 2018 hit "Colors," which has generated over 2.3M streams and counting.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

NIKI unveils new single and video ‘Before’ via 88rising

MUMBAI: Today, Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her new single and accompanying video for “Before.” The track is the first single from her forthcoming album Nicole.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2022

Post Malone releases Twelve Carat Toothache today

MUMBAI: Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated RIAA diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone presents his anxiously awaited fourth full-length and one of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records].

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Prime Video announces Global Premiere of its Tamil Original Series, Suzhal – The Vortex at the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of Suzhal - The Vortex, its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil at the star-...read more

2
Feenixpawl teams up with Crooked Bangs on emotive new track 'First Light'

MUMBAI: Australian duo Feenixpawl are back with another monster single in the form of ‘First Light’, just in time for the beginning of the festival...read more

3
"The Kashmir Files' evocative background score, composed by Rohit Sharma, resonates in our minds even after the film has ended." Says, Actor Anupam Kher for music composer Rohit Sharma.

MUMBAI: Music is one of the essential sources that gives us immense peace in our lives. The Kashmir files is one of those movies which has left a...read more

4
SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss collaborate for the first time on tech-house heater "1, 2 Step"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated electronic music group SIDEPIECE - the duo composed of Nitti Gritti and Party Favor - and house virtuoso Lee Foss have...read more

5
KK was fit, careful of diet and no serious medical history

MUMBAI: KK's untimely death on May 31 in Kolkata shocked one and all. Sources close to KK revealed exclusively to us at Indiatoday.in, that the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games