News |  04 Jun 2022 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Kulick Releases Brand New Version Of His Most Streamed Song "Colors"

Multi-talented singer-songwriter, producer, audio engineer Kulick has delved into his past with a nod to his future, on a brand new version of his most streamed song to date, his 2018 hit "Colors," which has generated over 2.3M streams and counting.

The Pennsylvania-based artist (aka Jacob Kulick) says, "Colors has so many meanings to so many people. For me lately, it has been a song of self love and acceptance, loving yourself and loving others for who they are. Self love and identity has been difficult for me my whole life, and this song was written in a time where I was questioning many things about myself and my career. The artwork for the single represents that as well."

He adds, "I decided to do an alternative version of Colors because I have really been reflecting on my career lately, and this song has always resonated with me and is actually the most known song of mine. I also just released an alternative rock album "Everyone I Know Will Die" and thought it could be fun to remake colors in that style, if not a little bit heavier. It's a great song to scream by yourself in your room or car, as well as a song to workout with!"

Stream the new version of "Colors" here: https://orcd.co/colors-alternative

Watch a documentary on the remaking of "Colors" here: https://youtu.be/8Nc7tKZYypo

The stand-alone single serves as the unofficial follow-up to his 2nd full-length album 'Everyone I Know Will Die' which debuted in early 2022 via ENCI Records. Stream the album HERE.

The musician, who was born half-deaf, recently told his story to Kerrang! Read the article HERE.

