KK was fit, careful of diet and no serious medical history

MUMBAI: KK's untimely death on May 31 in Kolkata shocked one and all. Sources close to KK revealed exclusively to us at Indiatoday.in, that the singer was health-conscious and did not have any medical history. He was also a regular at yoga and never had cheat meals.
KK was very health conscious and maintained his fitness. According to a source close to the late singer, KK never had spicy food and cheer days were rare. He did yoga and had a strict diet. Even though in his 50s, KK made sure he maintained his health and body.
The source also informed that KK did not have any medical history of diabetes or hypertension.
KK was not one to interact with the media, give interviews or demand the limelight. He was known for his soft-spoken nature and was hailed as a 'family man'. He was only a part of three reality shows in his career, including, Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior Season 2 and Coke Studio.
KK is survived by his wife Jyothi and two children, Nakul Krishna Kunnath, and a daughter, Tamara Kunnath. KK married Jyothi in 1991. They were childhood sweethearts.
KK's family was spotted at the Kolkata airport early Wednesday morning. The singer's body will be taken to Mumbai after the autopsy is complete. The autopsy will be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata to ascertain the cause of death. According to reports, police will also check the CCTV footage at the Grand Hotel and talk to the staff and the event organisers.
