Prime Video announces Global Premiere of its Tamil Original Series, Suzhal – The Vortex at the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of Suzhal - The Vortex, its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil at the star-studded 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, currently underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. An investigative drama, Suzhal - The Vortex, has been created and written by the maverick duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, directed by Bramma and Anucharan.M, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, in key roles. The 8-episode fictional crime thriller revolves around the investigation of a missing girl that wreaks havoc and disrupts the very fabric of a small town in South India. In a first by Prime Video, Suzhal - The Vortex, will release across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to watch Suzhal - The Vortex starting 17th June.



The worldwide premiere of the series was announced at a press conference held at the IIFA Weekend, & Awards, by Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the creators, Pushkar and Gayatri, the directors Bramma and Anucharan.M and the lead cast of the series Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sriya Reddy. To give the audience a glimpse into the intriguing narrative of the show, the lead cast will put up a spectacular performance at the IIFA Rocks event.



"When you have a nuanced, suspenseful thriller with a strong emotional core, imbued with the feverish passion of the creators, you know that you have a winner on hand. Suzhal - The Vortex is our first Tamil scripted Amazon Original series, that we believe, will have a deep resonance with audiences across the world," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. "We believe that viewers today are willing to explore content beyond geographic and linguistic boundaries. Therefore, we are excited to present Suzhal - The Vortex in multiple Indian as well as foreign languages for customers around the world. It has been a gratifying creative collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri and we are delighted to announce the worldwide premiere of Suzhal - The Vortex on Prime Video."



She further added, "It is an absolute pleasure to be able to announce the global launch of Suzhal - The Vortex at the prestigious IIFA Weekend. IIFA has long believed in the power of good content and has successfully been taking Indian stories to the world. This series is a labour of love and we are extremely excited to share the first look with the entire entertainment fraternity of India."



"We truly believe that entertainment is language-agnostic, and audiences, today, are open to good stories from all over the world. Streaming has opened up many opportunities for homegrown content and there can't be a better time for Indian shows and films to break international barriers. With Suzhal - The Vortex, we aim to do just that. And, to get an opportunity to launch the show at a global event like IIFA, is truly a dream come true. We're grateful to Amazon Prime Video and to the entire team of IIFA for this incredible honour," said Pushkar and Gayatri, writers and creators of the series. "With a dark mystery at core, the story will have the viewers at the edge of their seats. Directors Bramma and Anucharan.M have done a tremendous job in keeping the pace of the narrative swift and intense. And our superb ensemble of actors has breathed life into the characters with their power packed performances."

Suzhal - The Vortex will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series Modern Love Mumbai, Mumbai Diaries, The Family Man, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Tandav, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge, Indian films such as Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Unpaused among others and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in India at no extra cost with Prime membership for just 1499 annually or 179 monthly, new customers can find out more at www.amazon.in/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

