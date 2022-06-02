For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2022 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Yaya Bey drops irresistible new single "pour up"

MUMBAI: Yaya Bey releases the carefree single “pour up”, the latest single from her forthcoming new album ‘Remember Your North Star’, out 17th June on Big Dada. Produced with her friend and occasional collaborator DJ Nativesun, "pour up" is a track that will immediately rush hips to the dance floor and comes alongside a self-directed video starring Yaya herself.

"'pour up' was produced by my good friend DJ Nativesun and it was recorded in DC,” explains Yaya. “We just had a good time. The song was pretty easy and quick to make because it was so fun. The video is just me being silly in my everyday life. I also wanted to contribute to the conversation the diaspora is having right now."
Yaya Bey - "pour up (feat. DJ Nativesun)" [Official Audio]
It follows three previously released singles: “reprise” - a track that captures women’s exhaustion everywhere; “alright” - a soothing, jazz-inspired ditty that showcases Yaya's love for the genre’s icons like Billie Holiday, co-produced by Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant; and “keisha” - which drew support from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, and many more.

One of R&B’s most exciting storytellers, Yaya Bey uses a combination of ancestral forces and her own self-actualization to seamlessly navigate life’s hardships and joyful moments through music. Bey’s new album, ‘Remember Your North Star’ is an entirely self-written project featuring key production from Bey herself, with assists from Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun, capturing an emotional rollercoaster with a fusion of soul, jazz, reggae, afrobeat and hip-hop that feeds the soul.

Bey’s ability to tap into the emotionally kaleidoscopic nature of women, specifically Black women, is the essence of the entire album. A critically acclaimed multidisciplinary artist and art curator, with multiple fine art residencies with MoCADA, she draws on themes of misogynoir, unpacking generational trauma, carefree romance, parental relationships, women empowerment and self-love. Her music has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed, Clash and Mixmag.

‘Remember Your North Star’ arrives on 17th June via Big Dada, a label run by Black, POC and minority ethnic people for Black, POC and minority ethnic artists.

Tags
NPR Singer music
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2022

New Music Alert: Los Saints 'Welcome To Confusion' out now Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

MUMBAI: What others are saying about Los Saints: "A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and refreshingly catchy melodies."- Under The Radar Magazine

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time".

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Aquila Young shares Cinematic new single "Oblivion"

MUMBAI: Birthed in the remnants of an abandoned house, in a world where cinematic meets enigmatic. Only one thing is certain: if you stumble, you will become prey. Aquila Young's new single "Oblivion" was inspired by the chase and pursuit of a Jason Bourne film.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Groove Cruise Cabo announces 2022 lineup with headliners Claude VonStroke, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and Said The Sky

MUMBAI: Making its grand return to the West Coast, Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise unveils a star-studded lineup for The Ascension sailing from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas from Wednesday, October 19 - Monday, October 24.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2022

Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo releasing new two Song Digital single on June 3rd

MUMBAI: Long Island, NY has a long and storied history as a hub of underground punk, and with their debut 2-track single, GONE STEREO, has added the first page to their chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple TV+ orders two new seasons of widely acclaimed spy drama “Slow Horses” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today announced a two season order for the critically acclaimed espionage serieread more

Interviews
Sanish Bhaskaran to bring an original audio show ‘Made in Kerala’, hosted by Radio City-India

MUMBAI: From a marketing and advertising professional to being a host of the radio show,read more

News
Sattvik Council of India honoured the Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva with its Sattvik Verified food

MUMBAI : A Cultural Evening program of “Bhartiya Sabhyata Evam Sanskriti Parva” was organised by read more

News
Endel Collaborates with Sony to bring Audio Wellness to Sony’s LinkBuds series

MUMBAI: Now Endel soundscapes can help you relax, focus, and sleep in just a few taps, thanks to read more

News
Marathi Actor Abhyangh becomes ‘Radio Ka Poster Boy’ as he joins 104.2 Mirchi Love

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood & Punjabi pop sensation, B Praak brings the ‘Supermoon ft B Praak – The King of Hearts Tour’ to multiple cities in India this June!

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation, B Praak, is on his first-ever multi-city musical tour across the country. Through this ‘...read more

2
Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Eklavya’, Arijit Singh makes a rare television reality show appearance with Naam Reh Jayegaa

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh makes a rare appearance on a musical reality show with Gajendra Singh’s Naam Reh Jayegaa. The show which will be airing its 6th...read more

3
New Music Alert: Los Saints 'Welcome To Confusion' out now Recorded By Keith Cooper of Dear Boy

MUMBAI: What others are saying about Los Saints: "A welcome slice of teenage angst, boredom, and longing set against angular indie rock guitars and...read more

4
Millions of fans will get the chance to watch Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur, and Jasleen Royal during The Glance LIVE Fest along with the debut of Roposo JamRoom

MUMBAI: Glance LIVE Fest, a three-day digital carnival of live, interactive experiences will have several music shows and will also see the debut of...read more

5
German band Screaming Bones releases 'It'll Come in Time', album brings elements of stoner, psychedelic rock and Krautrock

MUMBAI: The German band Screaming Bones presents their newest studio work, the album entitled "It'll All Come in Time". With a strong sound, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games